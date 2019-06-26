Lancaster Parking Authority to Offer Free Parking to New Users of Park Lancaster or ParkMobile App

New app users can redeem the discount with the promotional code "LancFreeHour." The promotion will run from July 1-31 during the inaugural Lancaster City Indie Restaurant Week, which takes place from July 15-21. New ParkMobile stickers and signage will also be posted around town to continue raising awareness of the app.

"Park Lancaster is LPA's branding of the ParkMobile app," said Larry C. Cohen, CAPP, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority. "Park Lancaster is the same as the ParkMobile app. You can download either the Park Lancaster or ParkMobile app – and use either app in any location that offers ParkMobile app parking."

To encourage people to use the parking app, ParkMobile stickers and signage are posted on kiosks around the Central Business District.

ParkMobile is available in 16 cities across Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, York, State College, and more. Nearby cities with ParkMobile include Baltimore, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Rehoboth Beach, making it convenient for people to travel and use the app wherever they go.

LPA introduced the ParkMobile app, branded as Park Lancaster, to improve the parking experience by providing residents and visitors with another payment option in addition to coins. People can easily pay for parking using the Park Lancaster and ParkMobile app on their mobile devices in the city of Lancaster and many other locations.

Since the program's launch in Lancaster, parkers have paid for over 20 million minutes of parking time through use of the Park Lancaster and ParkMobile app, with monthly transactions growing 360 percent over the past five years.

Adding the mobile parking app to the city's existing coin-operated meters also allowed the LPA to realize significant savings by decreasing the need to invest in new equipment.

"In the 30 years I've been working in the parking business, the mobile app is the biggest game-changer I've seen in on-street parking," said Cohen. "We are excited about the success of this program and look forward to seeing it continue to grow."

"The Lancaster Parking Authority has really been a pioneer in the mobile app space and their success has been striking," says Jon Ziglar, ParkMobile CEO. "Every month, the city processes over 13,000 parking transactions through the app and this number continues to increase. We're excited to celebrate our ongoing partnership with the city."

