Lancaster Police Department Launches Drone as a First Responder Program to Strengthen Public Safety

Strategically deployed drones enhance response times, situational awareness, and officer and community safety

LANCASTER, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Police Department (LPD) have launched a new Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program, an advanced public safety initiative designed to improve emergency response times, enhance situational awareness, and support safer outcomes for both officers and residents.

Lancaster Police Department Drone Pilot works to activate DFR Lancaster Police Department DFR

The program uses drones staged in secure pods at strategic locations throughout the City, allowing them to be deployed immediately to active calls for service. In many cases, drones arrive before patrol officers, providing real-time aerial visuals that help officers assess situations quickly and make informed decisions from the outset.

"This program is about using smart technology to protect people," said Mayor R. Rex Parris. "By getting critical information to our officers faster, we can respond more effectively, reduce unnecessary risk, and improve outcomes for everyone involved. Lancaster continues to lead by adopting innovations that strengthen public safety while respecting our community."

By providing early visual information, the DFR program improves situational awareness before officers arrive on scene. This allows officers to better understand what they are walking into, identify potential hazards, and determine the most appropriate response. In some cases, drones can confirm that no active threat is present, allowing calls to be safely resolved without escalation or unnecessary deployment of resources.

For residents, this means faster responses, fewer unknowns during emergencies, and a greater focus on de-escalation and safety. The program supports quicker decision-making during critical moments and helps ensure officers arrive prepared, informed, and able to respond proportionately.

"Having eyes on a scene almost immediately allows our officers to make better decisions and approach situations more safely," said Lancaster Police Chief Rodrick Armalin. "It's a valuable tool that enhances situational awareness and supports both officer and community safety."

The Lancaster Police Department emphasized that the DFR program is designed for responsible and limited use. DFR drones are deployed only in response to active critical law enforcement incidents or calls for service and are not used for continuous or general surveillance. All operations are conducted under Federal Aviation Administration waivers, with flights human-piloted by trained LPD personnel and monitored with controlled launches and manual oversight. While some automation supports rapid deployment, every flight is actively supervised.

Lancaster's Drone as a First Responder program is already gaining attention statewide. Since its launch, the Lancaster Police Department has been contacted by multiple law enforcement agencies interested in replicating the program, citing its operational effectiveness and cost-efficient design. This recognition underscores Lancaster's ability to deliver innovative public safety solutions that are both fiscally responsible and community focused.

The DFR program reflects Lancaster's continued commitment to innovative, accountable public safety solutions that deliver measurable benefits while maintaining transparency and community trust.

For more information about the Lancaster Police Department and its public safety initiatives, visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/lpd.

About The City of Lancaster

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov/.

The Lancaster Police Department is steadfastly committed to providing superior public safety services to all who live, work, and visit our City. They work alongside the Lancaster Sheriff's Station to uphold the peace and enhance the quality of life in Lancaster. The Lancaster Police Department proudly embraces state-of-the-art technology, data-driven decision-making processes, and community-oriented policing strategies to address the unique needs and concerns of our citizens.

