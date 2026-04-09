Lancaster Sees Sharp Drop in Collisions as Increased Traffic Enforcement Delivers Results

LANCASTER, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster is seeing strong early results from its investment in traffic enforcement, with enforcement activity increasing sharply across the City during the first quarter of 2026. Total citations increased 116%, hazardous citations increased 144%, and the City's traffic enforcement index rose 155%.

Lancaster PD officers riding motorcycles.

At the same time, new first-quarter data show a significant decline in collisions. In a joint report prepared by the Lancaster Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lancaster saw a 22% decrease in total collisions from January 1 through March 31, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025. The report also shows an 18% decrease in injury collisions, a 25% decrease in non-injury collisions, and a 35% decrease in DUI collisions.

The results reflect the value of a proactive public safety strategy supported by the Mayor and City Council and carried out through Lancaster's hybrid policing model, which combines the focused local presence of the Lancaster Police Department with continued partnership and support from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"We made the decision to invest in traffic enforcement because reckless driving has real consequences for Lancaster families," said Mayor R. Rex Parris. "These numbers show that when you put more officers in the field and enforce the law, people change their behavior. Fewer collisions mean fewer injuries, fewer lives disrupted, and safer streets for our residents. This is also a credit to the way our hybrid model is working, with Lancaster PD and LASD continuing to work together to deliver stronger public safety outcomes for our community."

The report credits the addition of extra Lancaster Police Department traffic units as a key factor in the City's increase in enforcement activity, while also reflecting the continued work of LASD through the Lancaster Sheriff's Station. During the first quarter of 2026, the City recorded 734 total citations, including 723 hazardous citations.

"This is exactly why Measure YM matters," said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. "Our community supported local funding so Lancaster could invest in practical public safety improvements that people can actually see. This is that investment at work: more traffic enforcement, stronger accountability, and safer roads throughout our City. It also shows the strength of our hybrid approach, where local investment allows Lancaster PD to expand its presence while continuing to work alongside LASD as one team."

"Traffic enforcement is one of the clearest ways to improve day-to-day safety in a community," said Councilmember Raj Malhi. "When officers are actively addressing speeding, hazardous violations, and impaired driving, it helps prevent collisions before they happen. These results show that focused enforcement is making a real difference in Lancaster."

The first quarter report compares 2026 data to the same reporting period in 2025 and includes the following changes:

Total collisions: 476 to 371

Fatal collisions: 4 to 4

Injury collisions: 221 to 181

Non-injury collisions: 251 to 187

DUI collisions: 31 to 20

DUI arrests: 121 to 66

Total citations: 656 to 1,419

Hazardous citations: 546 to 1,331

Traffic enforcement index: 3.0:1 to 7.6:1

The City will continue to work through its hybrid policing model to strengthen traffic safety through visible enforcement, targeted operations, and strategic investment in public safety resources to reduce dangerous driving and improve the quality of life for Lancaster residents.

For more information about the Lancaster Police Department and its public safety initiatives, visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/lpd.

About The City of Lancaster

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

The Lancaster Police Department is steadfastly committed to providing superior public safety services to all who live, work, and visit our City. They work alongside the Lancaster Sheriff's Station to uphold the peace and enhance the quality of life in Lancaster. The Lancaster Police Department proudly embraces state-of-the-art technology, data-driven decision-making processes, and community-oriented policing strategies to address the unique needs and concerns of our citizens.

SOURCE City of Lancaster