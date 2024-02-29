Lancaster Police Department Prioritizes Community-Led Policing with the Appointment of New Assistant Chief of Police

Pledging Dedication to the City's Hybrid Policing Model and Bolstering Public Safety

LANCASTER, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lancaster Police Department is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Roberts as the new Assistant Chief of Police. The appointment was made official during a pinning ceremony held at Lancaster City Hall last week, where Mayor R. Rex Parris swore in Assistant Chief Roberts as the Lancaster Police Department's first Assistant Chief of Police.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Roberts to our team as our first Assistant Chief of Police," said Mayor R. Rex Parris. "We are confident that Chris will provide strong leadership and guidance to the Department while strengthening our relationship with the community we are dedicated to serving."

With over 20 years of experience as a Detective Sergeant in the LASD, Assistant Chief Roberts brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and dedication to law enforcement. Previously, he served as the Assistant Director of Public Safety for the City of Lancaster and as the Director of Emergency Preparedness, School Safety & Security in Butte County. He founded Predictive Security, which used data analytics, behavioral science, and AI technology to improve public safety. Assistant Chief Roberts' background in law enforcement practices and experience in handling disasters has made him a sought-after voice in the field. He has presented his work to the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, advised foreign government police units, and been invited to INTERPOL's cybercrime unit.

As Assistant Chief of Police, Roberts will work closely with Chief Armalin to oversee the Department's day-to-day operations, reinforcing the City's commitment to safety and protection.

"I am honored to serve as the Assistant Police Chief for the Lancaster Police Department," said Chris Roberts. "I look forward to working closely with Chief Armalin and the dedicated officers of this Department to enhance public safety, and create an environment where every resident feels secure and valued."

The Lancaster Police Department is committed to providing the highest level of public safety and service. With the appointment of Assistant Chief Roberts, the Department is well-positioned to bring a holistic approach to public safety that focuses on proactive measures and community engagement.

