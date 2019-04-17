Lance Lemoine Named President of Evolve Bank & Trust's Mortgage Division

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") today announced the appointment of Lance Lemoine as President of its Mortgage Division. Mr. Lemoine brings more than 30 years of experience and expertise in mortgage banking, capital markets, marketing and consumer lending. During his career, he has served as CEO, AmeriPro Home Loans and as CEO, The First National Bank of Sonora Mortgage. Mr. Lemoine has also held executive leadership roles at Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Axia Home Loans.

"Given Lance's vast experience in the mortgage industry, he was the perfect choice to take our mortgage division to the next level," said Scott Stafford, President & CEO, Evolve Bank & Trust. "Lance has a proven track record of success, and we are confident in his ability to inspire our team to grow our business exponentially."

"I am excited to join Evolve at a unique time in its trajectory, and I look forward to helping the company drive even more positive growth," said Lance Lemoine, President, Evolve Bank & Trust Mortgage Division. "The mortgage team at Evolve is made up some of the best in the business. We will continue to provide first class lending options to help borrowers fulfill their goal of owning a home."

Mr. Lemoine is a graduate of Bentley University in Waltham, MA, with a degree in Finance and of the CBA Graduate School of Retail Bank Management, University of Virginia School of Law.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Headquartered in Memphis, TN, Evolve Bank & Trust currently operates three bank loan production offices and four full-service retail bank branches in Arkansas and Tennessee as well as over 30 mortgage production offices across the country. In addition to banking and mortgage banking services, Evolve is a nationwide Preferred SBA Lender and also offers trust and fiduciary services, equipment finance and leasing, payment processing solutions and physicians lending to its customers throughout the country.

