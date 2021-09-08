Lancôme Announces Write Her Future Scholarship Fund At NAACP In Partnership With ACT-SO

Starting September 2021, Lancôme will partner with NAACP ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) on a scholarship program that will result in 30 Regional Grants at $10,000 each for students entering college in the 2022 academic year. ACT-SO is a yearlong achievement program that reaches over 10,000 college-bound students to provide a forum for young women to excel in business, STEM, and writing among the array of programs offered.

"At its core, Lancôme has always stood for and with women by not only making them beautiful on the outside but also helping them to feel empowered on the inside. Happiness comes from living self-fulfilled lives in every aspect, and it is with this in mind that we are launching this program in the United States to help meet the needs of women of color to bring equity to education," says Lancôme USA President Stuart Leitch. "While many programs currently address childhood literacy and education needs, we felt it is vital to support young women to go onto higher education and receive career development, which is why Lancôme USA is proud to partner with the NAACP on our Write Her Future program."

The NAACP is a leader in making sure the lives of women of color and underserved communities are made a priority in all facets of life, especially education. For 43 years, the NAACP has targeted high school youth in their push to enroll students in collegiate programs. The NAACP creates a level playing field for all students it serves across diverse backgrounds and resources and does not have academic requirements for program participation. Currently 98% of NAACP program graduates enroll in a 4-year accredited institution. They are a leader for change recognized both nationally and internationally and have the unique ability to drive engagement across generations. Lancôme is proud to partner with them to help make sure every young woman is given the opportunity to write her future.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lancôme on the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. "As an organization dedicated to doing the work in our communities ourselves, we greatly appreciate Lancôme for consistently using their platform to enable change and influence. We look forward to witnessing these young women who have received mentoring opportunities and scholarships contribute to their communities and beyond."

The Write Her Future Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO will consist of both in-person and online training programs at local levels (over 200 across the US) and encourage students to submit scholarship applications through social and online call-to-actions. Lancôme will also provide mentoring and internship opportunities to the award recipients and continue to foster female growth post-college to ensure success. In Summer 2022, Lancôme will present scholarships to ACT-SO students during the National Awards Ceremony.

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins, Isabella Rossellini, Zendaya Coleman and Amanda Seyfried. In partnership with the NGO CARE, Lancôme has launched its global philanthropic program Write Her Future. The aim of the cause is to fight against female illiteracy around the world.

For more information, please visit www.Lancome-usa.com

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation's first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.

For more information, please visit naacp.org

