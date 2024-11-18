LANCÔME APPOINTS OLIVIA RODRIGO AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancôme is thrilled to announce the appointment of American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo as its newest Global Brand Ambassador.

CHART-TOPPING GLOBAL RESONANCE

Photo Credit: Amy Troost for Lancôme

Olivia Rodrigo is a 3x GRAMMY award winning multi-Platinum global phenomenon who established herself as one of today's most influential entertainers. Known as a talented singer-songwriter with lyrics that chronicle heartbreak and coming of age with arresting candor and powerhouse vocals, she is a defining voice of her generation. Olivia's fresh, independent rock and roll spirit, and her commitment to building an equitable and just future for women and girls inspire and connect deeply with audiences worldwide.

Rodrigo's career began as an actress on Disney Channel before breaking through in the music industry with her 2021 chart-topping single "Driver's License." The same year, she released her universally acclaimed debut album SOUR, which landed atop album charts around the world and has since become the most streamed album ever by a female artist on Spotify. In 2023, Rodrigo released her sophomore album GUTS, which debuted at #1 and has been streamed over 4.1 billion times on Spotify. This year, Rodrigo has been touring the globe for the GUTS World Tour, a massive sold-out 95-date arena tour across North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, and Australia. Alongside, she launched "Fund 4 Good," a global initiative supporting community-based nonprofits that advocate for women and girls' reproductive rights and fight against gender-based violence.

Rodrigo has received numerous nominations and awards for her work, including three GRAMMY awards in 2022 for "Best New Artist," "Best Pop Vocal Album" for "SOUR," and "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "Drivers' License." In 2024, she was nominated six times at the Grammys and won the People's Choice Award for "Favorite Album."

Commenting on her new collaboration with Lancôme, Olivia Rodrigo expressed, "Embracing your individuality is so important in beauty since there are many unrealistic expectations placed on young women today. Lancôme is an iconic and timeless brand that promotes beauty from within and I am honored to be part of their family."

Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme International Brand President, adds: "I am incredibly proud to welcome Olivia to the Lancôme family. We're all captivated by her striking personality and immense talent, and inspired by her commitment to positive change—which we value deeply at Lancôme—pouring her true heart and emotion into everything she does. Turning personal stories into music that resonates universally, few artists of her generation connect with this many people across continents and generations like Olivia."

Olivia will be the face of exciting new launches and campaigns to be announced in the near future.

More information can be found on https://www.lancome-usa.com/olivia-rodrigo.html.

