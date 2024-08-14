Lancôme Stirs Up Positive Drama with Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo to Launch Hypnôse Drama Mascara and Lip Idôle

The Silent Drama Campaign Puts a Positive Spin on Everyday Drama

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of the new Hypnôse Drama Mascara, Lancôme is turning the volume down on drama and up on lashes. The tongue in cheek campaign, rooted in comedy and speculation, is a playful spin on a gossip session between longtime friends Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, filled with dramatic dialogue and lip readers to fuel the rumor mill.

Hypnôse Drama Mascara

Building upon the brand's message of happiness, Lancôme is highlighting the positive by disguising compliments and beauty tips as a heated, dramatic exchange between the longtime friends. But there's no real drama here, except on their lashes! Flipping the script on reality drama, the campaign was designed to spill the tea on the brand's new products, because Hypnôse Drama Mascara is the best kind of drama and one too good to keep secret.

Rumors started swirling when the co-hosts of the top-ranking podcast "Giggly Squad," were spotted by The Lipstick Lesbians having a dramatic conversation in a New York City Ulta Beauty store. More riveting than reality TV, the leaked videos were silent, leaving the internet to speculate about the gossip and lip readers to attempt to decode the drama. In an unexpected and positive twist, the pair revealed on the latest episode of "Giggly Squad" that they were actually complimenting each other's makeup. The drama was all in their lashes and the only thing to be decoded on their lips was Hypnôse Drama's BFF, new Lip Idôle Butterglow.

"In a world often filled with unnecessary and negative drama, we chose to amplify the drama that makes you smile," said Ramzy Burns, General Manager Lancôme US. "The 'Giggly Squad' duo embodies the Lancôme woman – confident, witty, chic, and always ready to share beauty secrets. Their silent drama turned friendly banter perfectly captures our philosophy of creating positive beauty and spreading happiness."

In addition to partnering with Berner and DeSorbo, the campaign was supported by a robust roster of gossip and beauty influencers, including The Lipstick Lesbians, DeuxMoi, Cyrus Veyssi, GirlBossTown, Boman Martinez-Reid, Jackie Gonzalez and more.

Hypnôse Drama, Lancome's newest and most volumizing mascara, combines beauty and confidence for long-lasting impact. Hypnôse Drama Mascara is available at Ulta Beauty Stores, Lancome-USA.com and wherever Lancôme is sold. For more beauty secrets and product information, visit Lancome-USA.com.

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise, and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup, and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that, the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Isabella Rossellini, Amanda Seyfried, Joy Sunday, Emma Chamberlain, Aya Nakamura and Hoyeon.

CONTACT:

Vanessa Legutko

Ogilvy PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Lancôme