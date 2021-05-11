Lancôme To Mark International Nurses Day By Giving To Nurses Across The World

On International Nurses Day 2021, we continue to show our support to nurses by renewing this wave of Lancôme care package donations, to be delivered directly to hospitals in each country. We hope this small gesture will bring them a moment of comfort and self-care. Last year, Lancôme launched its worldwide solidarity initiative "Lancôme Cares" and since May 2020, Lancôme has donated over 30,000 care packs valued at approximately $3.5 million to nurses across the United States and over 215,000 worldwide in over thirty countries.

Through June 2021, Lancôme will continue to show their support by renewing their donations of Lancôme care packages with a new campaign. A print campaign will launch on International Nurses Day via an outdoor display on L'Oreal buildings around the world. A social campaign will launch via the dedicated hashtag #ShowYourGratitude to mobilize communities to show their own support and gratitude for nurses in their area and worldwide.

Hospitals in the U.S. that will receive gift packages, include NCH Healthcare System (Naples, FL); Columbia Presbyterian Hospital (New York, NY), Weill Cornell Medicine (New York, NY); Yale Northeast Medical Group (New Haven, CT); University of Michigan Ann Arbor Hospital (Ann Arbor, MI); Virginia COVID Vaccine Center (Richmond, VA), Inova Fairfax Palliative Care Unit (Fairfax, VA); Methodist Hospital Northlake (Gary, IN); Mars Medical Center (Mars, PA); Mayo Clinic (Phoenix, CA), Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, CA), Northridge Hospital (Northridge, CA) and many more.

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color.

Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup and perfume.

Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins, Isabella Rossellini, Zendaya Coleman and Amanda Seyfried.

In partnership with the NGO CARE Lancôme has launched its global philanthropic program Write Her Future. The aim of the cause is to fight against women's illiteracy around the world.

