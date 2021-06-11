Lancôme Trésor Wins 2021 Fragrance Foundation Hall Of Fame Award

"It is an honor to receive the Fragrance Foundation's Hall of Fame Award on behalf of the worldwide Lancôme team," says Stuart Leitch, President, Lancome USA. "Trésor is the fragrance of treasured moments and is internationally recognized for its strong identity of love, romance and elegance which has made it one of the greatest women's fragrance classics of all time."

Launched in 1990, the Eau de Parfum, by Perfumer Sophia Grojsman, is quietly radiant, intermingling the elegance of rose, muguet and lilac with the sparkle of an apricot blossom. This delicate and light fragrance has a romantic and smooth touch. Ultimately, Trésor evolves into a sensuous, lingering profusion of sandalwood, amber and musk, blending subtly to compose a round bouquet, in which top and heart notes mingle and support each other. Trésor is presented in the iconic inverted crystal pyramid with diamond-shaped cap. The elegant bottle is angled with rounded edges, representing the softness of the wearer. The band is black, the color a subtle reminder of the power of love and the woman embracing it. The juice is a golden peach, as radiant as the woman in love who wears it.

This year's US Fragrance Foundation Awards took place online, in lieu of the traditional in-person event. The awards are based on votes by The Fragrance Foundation members and industry experts.

Pricing & Availability

Price: EDP Spray 1.0 oz. ($65.00), EDP Spray 1.7 oz. ($96.00), EDP Spray 3.4 oz. ($117.00), and Perfumed Body Lotion 6.7 oz. ($50.00). Available at Lancôme counters nationwide and Lancome-usa.com

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color.

Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup and perfume.

Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins, Isabella Rossellini, Zendaya Coleman and Amanda Seyfried.

In partnership with the NGO CARE Lancôme has launched its global philanthropic program Write Her Future. The aim of the cause is to fight against women's illiteracy around the world.

About The Fragrance Foundation

As a non-profit organization, The Fragrance Foundation is the premier resource for industry expertise, innovation and education. United under the mission statement "to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance", The Foundation is devoted to nurturing talent, celebrating the creativity of perfumers and engaging consumers to increase appreciation for the world of fragrance in an expanded community. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org

