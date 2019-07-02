Lancôme Unveils Idôle, A Feminine Fragrance for a New Generation

The Scent Of Confidence And Femininity To Conquer The World

A new musky chypre floral fragrance, created by three female perfumers: Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina and Nadège Le Garlantezec. A sustainably sourced Isparta Rose Petal Essence from Turkey exclusively made for Lancôme, along with a Centifolia Rose grown in France, shine among notes of bergamot, accords of pear, India Jasmine Grandiflorum, and a new 'clean and glow' accord that is set to re-write the white page on which every woman starts her story.

Verdant and tender, fresh and voluptuous, Idôle is a fragrance which speaks volumes, and sparkles in light.

Crystallizing a new out-of-the-box vision of success – one that unites and transcends rather than separates beyond convention – the Idôle bottle, designed by architect and industrial designer, Chafik Gasmi, is the fitting tribute to the industry technical advances and innovations. The Idôle bottle being arguably one of the slimmest in the world at just 15mm thick.

Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President, said, "We are excited to be able to create a fragrance for a new generation of women questioning the status quo, breaking free from tradition and re-defining the meaning of success. Collective and beneficial for all women, this new confidence is inciting them to raise the bar a little higher every time. Idôle is a strategic launch for Lancôme and we are delighted to present it with Zendaya to the world."

Available in several refillable formats (25 ml, 50 ml and 75 ml), Idôle will be accompanied by a perfume fountain – "La Recharge" – at selected points of sale.

Idôle will be out in stores starting from 22nd August 2019.

SOURCE Lancôme Paris