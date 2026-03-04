LANCÔME WELCOMES VANESSA KIRBY AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Her profound empathy, intuitive expression, and a transformative commitment to the art of storytelling inspire audiences the world over: Lancôme welcomes the acclaimed British actress and producer Vanessa Kirby as its new Global Ambassador, an embodiment of the brand's fearless optimism and the sophisticated allure of authentic vulnerability.

Lancôme continuously redefines beauty through pioneering advancements in Skincare, Makeup, and Fragrance. Its heritage is one of curiosity and reinvention, inspiring women globally to embrace their beauty with confidence and share their strength. Vanessa Kirby's artistic drive, versatile talent, and spirited outlook perfectly align with Lancôme's mission to inspire joyful and authentic living, making her an extraordinary and expressive voice for the brand.

Vanessa is a BAFTA award-winning actress and nominee for the Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy Awards who has established herself as one of the most compelling actresses of her generation. She has earned acclaim for her work across film, television, and stage, including remarkable performances as Princess Margaret in The Crown (Netflix), for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress; and Pieces of a Woman, which earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at Venice Film Festival (2020) and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress (2021) . In recent years, she has captivated audiences with her performances in two Mission Impossible films, as Empress Joséphine in Ridley Scott's Napoleon, and as Sue Storm in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In 2025 she starred in The Night Always Comes (Netflix), which she also produced. While she continues to demonstrate exceptional artistry and depth in her work, she also serves as an advocate for children's rights, particularly in high-conflict areas.

On joining Lancôme as a Global Ambassador, Vanessa Kirby said: "To me, Lancôme represents optimism, beauty and so much more: the brand stands for confidence, resilience and the courage to be yourself. I've long admired the brand's dedication to celebrating authenticity and inner strength. As someone deeply committed to supporting women, I'm honored to join a collective that believes in promoting beauty in all its forms."

In welcoming Vanessa to Lancôme, Vania Lacascade, Lancôme Global Brand President, stated: "Our ambassadors represent the diverse facets of the modern woman, and Vanessa brings her captivating depth and sophisticated beauty to our collective. As an actress, she seeks to understand the human experience from the inside out. When we met, she shared how much beauty and joy she finds in the exploration of 'nuances' and new perspectives. In this quest, we found a perfect mirror for Lancôme's own mission: to approach life with optimism, curiosity, and the confidence to evolve at every stage."

Vanessa's positive and radiant presence, combined with her natural talent and grace, make her an ideal ambassador for Lancôme. She joins a remarkable and diverse group of global ambassadors including Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Christy Turlington, and Aya Nakamura among others.

