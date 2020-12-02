Land Gorilla CEO Receives HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetters Award

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Gorilla , the #1 technology provider of construction loan management software, announced today that Sean Faries, Land Gorilla CEO, received the HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetters award for the second year in a row. The award highlights the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy. Recognized for his technological leadership in 2020, Sean Faries played a key role in advancing technology that helps lenders, borrowers, and project stakeholders to better communicate and exchange information.

"I'm honored to be recognized with this group of exceptional technology leaders," said Land Gorilla CEO, Sean Faries. "I'm extremely proud of the work our team has done this past year to innovate and grow during a global pandemic. Even while working remotely, our team came together to launch new products like remote inspections and mobile apps. I may be the one receiving this award but it is Land Gorilla's entire team that deserves the credit for what was accomplished this year."

Passionate about driving efficiency and safety in construction lending since 2010, Sean believes technology must complement the customer experience and not get in the way. Sean led major projects over the past year on Land Gorilla's mobile experience, enabling lenders to have a direct connection and seamless experience for their customers. Lenders can now design, implement, measure and improve on their customer experience. Allowing lenders to design their own workflows and enforce policy they want is important. Mitigating risk is easy, but providing an exceptional customer experience while mitigating risk is what separates Land Gorilla from the rest.

The results speak for themselves: The average lender reports a 98% customer satisfaction score from their borrowers and project stakeholders (builders and contractors). These results are created by allowing lenders to control what is important to their organization, while letting them connect their brand directly to their customers.

"Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. " We're very proud to celebrate their achievements and honor the impact they've had at such a crucial time."

"In its second year, the 2020 Tech Trendsetters once again surpassed all expectations as the housing industry rose up to meet unprecedented challenges," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year's Tech Trendsetters represent shapers whose innovative solutions continue to inspire the industry."

To learn more about Land Gorilla, visit landgorilla.com .

About Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla is the #1 financial technology provider of construction loan management software creating a fast, safe, and efficient loan process. Trusted by top lenders, Land Gorilla's Construction Loan Manager™ drives loan profitability, improves digital workflow and provides a best in class client experience. For more information, visit landgorilla.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

