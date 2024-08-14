LAND Joins Forces with Cleveland Police Department to Electrify Patrol Fleets

"The appeal of the EV is it is an e-bike, e-moped and e-motorcycle in one and aligns with Cleveland's mission to build a sustainable city." Post this

"LAND is forging a new path in urban mobility and public safety," LAND Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo says. "Our partnership with the Cleveland Division of Police symbolizes a future where technology and community come together for greater efficiency and effectiveness."

Providing an energy-efficient patrol alternative, LAND's urban EV, dubbed The District, offers unique capabilities. Combining the ease of use of an e-bike at its lowest ride mode with the power of a performance motorcycle at its highest mode, The District can silently navigate on-and-off road, from dirt trails to alleyways and parking lots. The e-moto is powered by portable electric battery packs (CORE) that are easy to recharge with a standard power outlet or swap a low battery with a fully charged one.

Cleveland is the first police department to purchase The District for patrolling. While the investment will lead to significant savings in gas and maintenance costs, the department is also attracted to the advantages of covering more ground at large concerts, parades and sporting events, and breaking down physical barriers between the public and officers.

"The EV vehicles show promising results as our Traffic Unit put them to use this past weekend, patrolling many of our large-scale events," Cleveland Division of Police Chief Dorothy Todd says. "The appeal of the EV is it is an e-bike, e-moped and e-motorcycle in one and aligns with Cleveland's mission to build a sustainable city."

"Our work here in Cleveland is a beacon for innovation," Colosimo adds. "We invite other municipalities and police departments to join us in this journey, leveraging our technology to enhance public safety and urban life in unique ways."

For more information on LAND, visit LandMoto.io.

About LAND

Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

SOURCE LAND