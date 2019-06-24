Land O'Lakes, Inc. and Royal Agrifirm Group announce China joint venture focused on dairy nutritional products, services

TIANJIN, China, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two global agricultural cooperatives, U.S.-based Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Land O'Lakes) and The Netherlands-based Royal Agrifirm Group (Agrifirm), today announced that they will be setting up a dairy animal feed joint venture in China. The new company, Agrilakes (安阁雷), will leverage existing market knowledge, insights, technologies and research capability from both Land O'Lakes and Agrifirm to provide world-class service to China-based feed customers and dairy farmers.

U.S.-based Land O’Lakes, Inc. and The Netherlands-based Royal Agrifirm Group today announced that they will be setting up a dairy animal feed joint venture in China. Pictured are Dick Hordijk, Chief Executive Officer of Agrifirm and Beth Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Land O’Lakes.

"With this new investment in China alongside Agrifirm, we are continuing Land O'Lakes' successful international commercial growth strategy focused on partnering with locally-successful companies and working together to drive market expansion," said Jerry Kaminski, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Land O'Lakes. "Thanks to Agrifirm's established infrastructure and reputation in China, paired with Land O'Lakes' strong research and technology expertise, we are confident this new joint venture is well-positioned to help grow both companies."

"With more than 20 years of market experience in China, this joint venture with Land O'Lakes positions Agrifirm to further implement its growth strategy and continue developing a reliable, responsible food chain for future generations in China," said Dick Hordijk, Chief Executive Officer of Agrifirm. "Agrifirm is proud to bring more than 100 years of experience in the feed and dairy business, and deep experience in China, to this new joint venture. We look forward to leveraging the knowledge, experience and products of both Agrifirm and Land O'Lakes to strengthen our China market presence and help China's dairy farmers on the road to success."

The new joint venture will initially be based in Agrifirm's existing manufacturing plant in Tianjin, with plans to build a new dairy premix and specialty plant on the adjacent property. As dairy farms in this region continue to grow with increased sophistication and production efficiency, evolving dairy feed practices are driving demand for enhanced animal nutrition and productivity. Working together with complementary strengths, Land O'Lakes and Agrifirm are well-suited to fulfill the needs of this promising marketplace.

Both partner companies bring experience operating in China to the joint venture. Land O'Lakes currently leverages capabilities and proprietary products of its subsidiary businesses Purina Animal Nutrition and WinField® United crop protection to help improve dairy productivity in China. It also operates a training facility in China, the Dairy Farming Institute, in partnership with Nestlé. The facility features two training farms, trial fields and a training center to help local forage growers and commercial dairy farmers develop their skills. Nuscience, a wholly owned subsidiary of Agrifirm and their key global animal nutrition entity, has been in China under the brand LVSAI for 20 years and is currently operating two young animal nutrition and premix plants, and a business unit that sells feed ingredients and multi-species feed additives.

The formation and funding of Agrilakes has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both cooperatives and is pending appropriate antitrust and regulatory approvals.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2018 annual sales of $15 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 212 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 98 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including LAND O LAKES® Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.

www.landolakesinc.com

About Royal Agrifirm Group

With more than 3.000 dedicated employees driven to excel every day, Royal Agrifirm Group contributes to a responsible food chain for future generations. The cooperative delivers measurable, relevant and sustainable value to farm, field and industry level. Founded over 120 years ago in the Netherlands, Royal Agrifirm Group is now a leading agricultural cooperative with an international network of subsidiaries in 16 countries within Europe, South America, United States of America, Asia and a worldwide distribution network. Operating within these regions with their local brands: Agrifirm, Nuscience, Nutral, Nutrifarma, Preconex, Lusai, Cehave Korm, Bonda and Oldambt.

By globally combining years of scientific research with local, specific know-how in the arable and livestock feed sector, Royal Agrifirm Group offers its customers worldwide the best solutions for the challenges they face every day. With high quality animal feeds, premixes, concentrates, mineral mixes, additives for the animal feed industry, crop cultivation products, animal and crop specific digital solutions and professional advice, their group of subsidiaries offers arable and nutritional solutions for enterprising livestock farmers, integrators, feed mills, distributors and growers. Royal Agrifirm Group strives to be the preferred knowledge and solution-driven partner for its customers in animal nutrition, crop cultivation and animal, plant and soil health.

Better Together | www.agrifirm.com

