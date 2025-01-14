Land Report Unveils America's 100 Largest Landowners for 2025

Red Emmerson remains No. 1

No. 2 John Malone • No. 3 Ted Turner • No. 4 Stan Kroenke

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Land Report unveiled the 2025 Land Report 100, its annual survey of America's leading private landowners, at the Land Investment Expo today. Among the highlights singled out by Land Report editor Eric O'Keefe were a $40 million investment by America's largest landowners, the Emmersons, to facilitate restoration of ravaged Western forests as well as the issue's cover story on the agricultural empire of No. 15 Stefan Soloviev, now available at LandReport.com.

For the fifth year in a row, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates qualified for the Land Report 100 — this time at No. 43. In his capacity as chairman of TerraPower, Gates broke ground in Wyoming on the "most advanced nuclear facility in the world." The 44-acre site is powered by Natrium technology and is scheduled be completed by 2030.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan added to his landholdings with the purchase of Wyoming's Papa's Creek Ranch. Ranked 49th, Sheridan is the owner of Texas's historic Four Sixes Ranch and debuted a new culinary experience at the Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at the Wynn Las Vegas in September 2024.

About The Land Report

Founded in 2007, The Land Report is an award-winning platform for news and insights about America's most valuable resource: land. The magazine's Land Report 100 is recognized as the gold standard of private landownership and is regularly referenced by Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal.

About Peoples Company

The exclusive sponsor of the Land Report 100, Peoples Company is a full-service farmland transaction and management firm serving all agricultural regions in the US, offering land brokerage and auction services, land and energy management, agricultural appraisal, and access to capital markets. Learn more at PeoplesCompany.com.

Contact:

SOURCE The Land Report