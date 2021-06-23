Land Survey Equipment Market to Register Growth at 6% CAGR; Advent of Artificial Intelligence will Push Growth: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global land survey equipment market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The growth in demand is strengthened by rising construction activities in the government and private sectors.

The critical need for land surveying equipment in construction activities to plan construction process, calculate land volume metrics, and finalize legal boundaries will bolster its demand during the forecast period. Advent of GIS Asset and GNSS systems will further augment growth as they help in detecting accurate location of site and asset, thus enabling easy tracking of construction activities for developers.

Neglected safety measures and increasing incidents of accidents have increased the demand for safe environment. Several industries have adopted safe and reliable land survey equipments to inspect and monitor remote locations when manual monitoring is not possible. These factors will encourage growth in the land survey equipment market.

Investments in research and development activities by land survey equipment manufacturers is increasing in response to the surging demand for advanced and better products. Adoption of new manufacturing strategies to reduce costs is further enabling growth in the land survey equipment in global market. Cloud based data acquisition unmanned aerial vehicle are some of next generation technologies that will change market dynamics in the future.

According to FMI's analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to new guidelines and government initiatives.

"There is increasing focus on diversifying portfolio. Companies are therefore investing in research and development to gain competitive edge. Besides this, strategic collaborations will remain a key strategy adopted by market players for strengthening their footprint," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

North America and Europe will exhibit increasing demand backed by high investment in construction activities

and will exhibit increasing demand backed by high investment in construction activities GNSS systems are highly sought-after and are expected to remain top-selling product type in the market

East Asia will emerge as a lucrative market, registering high sales in China and Japan .

will emerge as a lucrative market, registering high sales in and . Volumetric calculations and layout points will cover considerable share in the market

Drivers:

Demand from oil & gas, mining, and construction industries is supporting growth in land survey equipment in the global market.

Advanced and automated technologies such as robotic total stations, deliver 3D coordinates for moving and stationary operations. Companies are including various robotic features such as speeded-up robust feature (SURF) and scale invariant feature transform (SIFT) that track and monitor numerous activities. These features will further aggravate demand for land survey equipment.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is becoming integral in land survey equipment industry as this technology delivers orthomosaic images and 3D models san Ground Control Points (GCPs) that save time spent on surveying and planning. Thus it is being rapidly adopted

Rise of mining operations to cater increasing demand for coal and minerals in Russia , the U.S., and China are encouraging demand for land survey equipment. The operators are required to survey land for regulations and prevent boundary disputes.

Key Restrains:

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the construction and building industry amid lockdowns imposed across the globe. This has delayed and hampered the market growth for 2020 and 2021.

GPS systems in dense forest cannot provide land positioning and exact data. This can further hamper market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market are focusing on investing in research institutes across numerous regions to improve their offerings and diversify product portfolio. They are also adopting numerous other strategies such as digital marketing, partnership agreements, and acquiring technical expertise among others to strengthen their footprint. For instance:

Trimble and Amberg Technologies collaborated to software and hardware combination tunnel survey solution. The solution helps during underground tasks such as automated survey, control, excavation guidance, and so on.

Trimble launched the Trimble Roadworks 3D Paving Control Platform for Asphalt Pavers. It is an automatic 3D screen control system to improve paving productivity and ride ability while minimizing asphalt usage and reducing waste.

Some of the leading players in the land survey equipment market profiled by FMI are:

Trimble Inc.

Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Hexagon AB

Hi-Target Navigation Technology Corporation

Stonex

CHC Navigation

CST/Berger

South Surveying & Mapping Instrument Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co.

More Insights on FMI's Land Survey Equipment Market

The latest market study on the global land survey equipment market y Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

GNSS

Theodolite

Level Equipment

Total Station

Laser Scanning

UAV

GIS Asset Collection

Data Collectors

Application

Inspection

Monitoring

Volumetric Calculation

Layout Points

End Use

Oil & Gas

Construction

By Government

By Non-Government

Mining

Agriculture

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

& Japan

SOURCE Future Market Insights