Land Survey Equipment Market worth $11.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Land Survey Equipment market is estimated to be USD 9.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the land survey equipment market is propelled by advancements in geospatial technologies, including Enhanced GNSS receivers, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 3D laser scanning, enhancing data accuracy and efficiency for construction, agriculture, and mining sectors. Integration of IoT and AI enables real-time data analysis, while cloud-based services ensure secure and accessible data storage.

Land Survey Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 9.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 11.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By End User, Application, Solution, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of skilled workforce and technical knowledge of latest equipment Key Market Opportunities Subscription and rental models for land survey equipment Key Market Drivers Rising infrastructure development

Regulatory frameworks supporting land survey activities, alongside investments in smart city projects, further bolster market expansion. These advancements facilitate precise land data acquisition, critical for infrastructure development globally. Key drivers include the demand for high-precision instruments to meet evolving industry needs and the surge in infrastructure projects necessitating accurate land data. The market's growth trajectory hinges on continuous technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and alignment with evolving regulatory landscapes to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the land survey equipment sector

By Solution, the hardware segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in land surveying hardware, such as high-precision GNSS receivers, terrestrial laser scanners (TLS), and UAVs equipped with LiDAR, offer enhanced accuracy and efficiency, driving market growth. Increased demand from construction, mining, and infrastructure sectors necessitates advanced hardware for precise data collection. Integration with automation and software enhances productivity, while flexible rental and leasing options cater to cost concerns. Moreover, expanding applications in precision agriculture and environmental monitoring create new market avenues. Overall, these factors contribute to the burgeoning growth of the land survey equipment hardware segment.

By Industry, the Land Survey Equipment market for the mining & construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The mining and construction segment of the land survey equipment market is projected to experience the highest growth rate. This growth is primarily propelled by the escalating infrastructure development globally necessitates precise land surveying for effective project planning and execution. Secondly, due to the increasing mining activities accurate surveying for resource identification and sustainable operations. Thirdly, technological advancements such as drones and high-precision GNSS enhance survey accuracy and efficiency. Moreover, the integration of survey equipment with automation drives productivity and cost reduction. Additionally, stringent regulatory compliance further stimulates demand for land survey equipment in these sectors.

By End User, Commercial segment for the Land Survey Equipment market is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The commercial segment dominates the land survey equipment industry growth, driven by several key factors. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion necessitate precise land measurement, spurring adoption of modern survey tools. Advanced technologies such as drones and 3D scanners enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Continuous innovations in LiDAR, GNSS, and data management software bolster performance and data collection capabilities. Moreover, increasing emphasis on sustainable land management and environmental monitoring further propels demand for detailed surveying data, creating lucrative opportunities within the commercial sector.

Europe holds the second highest growth rate in the region for the Land Survey Equipment market.

The European land survey equipment sector is positioned for substantial expansion, showcasing the second-highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) on a global scale. Principal catalysts encompass urbanization driving infrastructure expansion, technological strides enhancing equipment precision, sustainability drives amplifying the need for meticulous mapping instruments, and broadening application scopes into domains such as agriculture and utilities. Government directives mandating precise land data and infrastructural investments serve as additional growth accelerators. Persistent hurdles include shortages in skilled labor and elevated equipment expenses, compounded by regional regulatory disparities and economic fluctuations influencing growth differentials among nations.

Key Players

Major players in the land survey equipment companies include Hexagon AB (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon (Japan), CHC-Navigation (China), Hi-Target (China), U-Blox Holdings AG (Switzerland), and Hudaco Industries (South Africa). Other key players in the market are Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), GeoTech (Russia), and Guangdong Kolida Instruments (China). These companies have well-equipped, strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

