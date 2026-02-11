LandGate Releases 2025 Data Center Year in Review: AI and Innovation Reshaping the U.S. Energy Landscape

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate, the leading provider of data solutions for U.S. infrastructure and energy projects, has released its highly anticipated white paper: " 2025 Data Center Year in Review. " The report provides an in-depth analysis of how hyperscaling, a surge in AI demand, and critical power constraints have fundamentally shifted the data center market.

As data center expenditures surpassed $600 billion in 2025, the industry reached a critical tipping point. With the U.S. now home to nearly 50% of the world's facilities, developers are increasingly bypassing traditional grid bottlenecks by deploying "Behind-the-Meter" (BTM) energy solutions, including onsite nuclear, natural gas, and massive solar-plus-storage arrays.

"The data center industry has entered a new age of technology where power-readiness is the primary currency," says the report. "Strategic adaptation is no longer optional as we move toward gigawatt-scale computing and 'AI superfactories' designed solely for massive artificial intelligence workloads."

Key Findings and Market Statistics from 2025:

Explosive Market Growth: Data center market expenditures exceeded $600 billion in 2025, with global spending projected to hit $2 trillion as AI integration expands.

Data center market expenditures exceeded $600 billion in 2025, with global spending projected to hit $2 trillion as AI integration expands. The Rise of 'AI Superfactories': Hyperscalers account for over 70% of new revenue commitments, driving the emergence of massive facilities dedicated entirely to AI computing.

Hyperscalers account for over 70% of new revenue commitments, driving the emergence of massive facilities dedicated entirely to AI computing. Grid Independence via BTM: New data center capacity is increasingly met by "Behind-the-Meter" sources to avoid utility interconnection delays that can range from 4 to 7 years.

New data center capacity is increasingly met by "Behind-the-Meter" sources to avoid utility interconnection delays that can range from 4 to 7 years. Regulatory Reform and Grid Adaptation: Major ISOs are responding to unprecedented demand through significant policy shifts, including PJM's move to a "first-ready, first-served" model with strict readiness deposits and ERCOT's "Connect and Manage" model.

Major ISOs are responding to unprecedented demand through significant policy shifts, including PJM's move to a "first-ready, first-served" model with strict readiness deposits and ERCOT's "Connect and Manage" model. Virginia and Texas Dominance: Virginia remains the global leader with over 11 GW of power in demand for future requirements, while Texas has seen unprecedented growth with planned capacities surpassing 26 GW for early 2026.

Virginia remains the global leader with over 11 GW of power in demand for future requirements, while Texas has seen unprecedented growth with planned capacities surpassing 26 GW for early 2026. Secondary Market Surge: States like Arizona, Ohio, and Nevada are emerging as frontline markets, with Nevada expected to see a staggering 953% growth by 2030 due to land availability and tax incentives.

States like Arizona, Ohio, and Nevada are emerging as frontline markets, with Nevada expected to see a staggering 953% growth by 2030 due to land availability and tax incentives. Record-Low Vacancy: National colocation vacancy rates hit an all-time low of 1%, with nearly 80% of the 2026 construction pipeline already pre-leased.

National colocation vacancy rates hit an all-time low of 1%, with nearly 80% of the 2026 construction pipeline already pre-leased. Infrastructure Innovation: To meet urgent timelines, developers are utilizing modular "power-skids," and building specialized worker villages to support gigawatt-scale builds in rural areas.

Navigating the Complexities of 2026

The report highlights that the industry is facing a "community wall," with $89 billion in projects blocked this year due to concerns over noise, water usage, and power demands. LandGate's data remains a vital catalyst, providing the essential intelligence for investors and developers to strategically site, de-risk, and connect reliable power to these critical projects.

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of U.S. energy and infrastructure projects: data centers, energy storage, EVs, solar, wind, carbon, natural gas, and CCS.

