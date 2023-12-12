LandGate Releases its State of Solar Report for Texas

Texas stands out among U.S. states with its significant number of active solar farms and a robust pipeline of development. According to LandGate , Texas is home to 137 operational solar farms as of August 2023 . The total capacity of these farms is 14,460 MW 1 . The current electricity generation of these farms is 2,666,105 MWh.

has 19 solar farms under construction with a combined estimated capacity of 4,790 MW. In addition, there are 64 proposed solar farms with a total estimated capacity of 19,500 MW. has 514 utility-scale queued projects and 24 site control projects. If all these projects that are planned and under construction are realized, Texas is set to increase its capacity by an estimated 24,470 MW, marking a substantial growth of 70% in the state's capacity.

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The assessment of solar development in Texas is influenced by several important elements including federal and local policies, incentives, and issues of grid interconnection and assimilation. The present surge in development activities in Texas is evident in the comprehensive analysis by LandGate , encapsulating every aspect of solar energy project development.

1 All capacity numbers are in MWac

