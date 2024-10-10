LandGate Releases New Analysis of Illinois Data Centers, Highlighting Rapid Growth and Investment Opportunities

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate, a leading provider of data center market intelligence, has unveiled its latest analysis on the burgeoning data center landscape in Illinois. The report reveals that Illinois is rapidly emerging as a key player in the U.S. data center market, with over 187 data centers currently in operation, including colocation, hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise data centers.

Illinois' strategic location offers significant advantages, including abundant land, access to crucial fiber optics, ample water resources, and robust economic networks. These factors have attracted major market players such as Lumen Technologies, Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, and Cogent Communications, all of whom are capitalizing on the state's favorable conditions.

The data center market in Illinois has experienced exponential growth, surpassing 1500 MW of power capacity over the past four years. This impressive increase is largely driven by the influx of hyperscale projects that are flocking to the region. Recently, T5 announced plans to develop a hyperscale project in Chicago, which will add an additional 480 MW of power to the local data center market upon completion.

LandGate's database underscores Illinois' position as an up-and-coming state within the data center sector, with both planned and expanding projects contributing to this growth trajectory. Currently, LandGate is tracking five planned projects and three expansions within the state, reinforcing its status as a hub for data center development.

The insights provided by LandGate are invaluable for tech investors, data center operators, and government officials who are keen to capitalize on the opportunities presented by Illinois' expanding data center market. With major players expressing interest and increased capacity being introduced, Illinois is poised to become a significant force in the national data center landscape.

For detailed charts, graphs, and further data, download the full report here.

