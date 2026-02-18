LandGate Disrupts BESS Market with Launch of Instant Battery Storage Analysis Tool

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate , the leading provider of data intelligence for energy and real estate, today announced the launch of its Battery Storage Analysis tool. This first-of-its-kind technology delivers automated, engineering-grade Battery Storage Due Diligence Reports instantly, solving the industry's "intelligence gap" and slashing site selection timelines from weeks to seconds.

As the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) market surges—fueled by grid modernization, data center growth, and "all-of-the-above" energy integration—developers have historically struggled with fragmented data. Traditional site selection requires juggling multiple consultants for interconnection studies, environmental assessments, and arbitrage forecasting. LandGate's new tool centralizes this entire workflow into a single, proprietary workflow.

Solving the BESS Site Selection Intelligence Gap

BESS success depends on a complex intersection of market volatility and grid capacity. LandGate's tool provides a "two-way" understanding of the grid—analyzing both the ability to pull power (charging) and inject power (discharging) based on real-time constraints.

"The fragmented approach to BESS siting introduces delays and risks precisely when speed determines competitive advantage," said Craig Kaiser, Co-founder of LandGate. "We are replacing weeks of consultant coordination with on-demand, proprietary intelligence that allows developers to pivot to viable locations before sinking capital into non-performing sites."

Key Features of the Battery Storage Analysis Tool:

Interconnection Intelligence: Developers can analyze target substations for both NRIS (Network Resource Interconnection Service) and ERIS (Energy Resource Interconnection Service), identifying physical bottlenecks before entering the queue.

Developers can analyze target substations for both (Network Resource Interconnection Service) and (Energy Resource Interconnection Service), identifying physical bottlenecks before entering the queue. The Arbitrage Index: The tool simplifies complex nodal pricing into a clear revenue potential indicator, calculating 4-hour price margins and visualizing LMP (Locational Marginal Price) volatility using historical and forecasted data.

The tool simplifies complex nodal pricing into a clear revenue potential indicator, calculating 4-hour price margins and visualizing LMP (Locational Marginal Price) volatility using historical and forecasted data. Queue Breakdown: A comprehensive look at the competition, offering both Planning Models (current grid) and Queue Models (future grid) to distinguish between pending and approved Interconnection Agreements (IA).

A comprehensive look at the competition, offering both (current grid) and (future grid) to distinguish between pending and approved Interconnection Agreements (IA). Infrastructure & Environmental Due Diligence: Instant risk ratings for environmental hazards, topography suitability for heavy enclosures, and proximity mapping for data centers, solar farms, and wind facilities.

Strategic Proximity: Data Centers & Behind-the-Meter (BTM) Solutions

While LandGate has long provided comprehensive data on infrastructure proximity, the Battery Storage Analysis tool unlocks a critical new strategy for today's market: on-site data center power. By identifying sites near power plants and BTM resources, developers can position BESS assets to provide direct power to data centers. This allows data center operators to bypass grid congestion, maintain reliability when switching between load types, and drastically cut costs by discharging during expensive peak hours.

Instant, Not Incremental

In a high-stakes market where prime interconnection points are claimed rapidly, LandGate's tool provides a definitive speed advantage. Developers can now generate site-specific reports that evaluate custom setbacks, local ordinances, and PPA estimates instantly. As market conditions shift, such as new projects entering the queue or changes in LMP patterns, users can regenerate reports to maintain an up-to-date competitive edge.

For more information on how LandGate is transforming the battery storage development workflow or to book a demo, visit www.landgate.com .

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of U.S. energy and infrastructure projects: data centers, energy storage, EVs, solar, wind, carbon, natural gas, and CCS.

