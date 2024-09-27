LandGate Unveils Key Insights on Virginia's Data Center Expansion with New Analysis

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate, a leading provider of comprehensive data and analysis in the real estate and energy sectors, has released a groundbreaking white paper for the state of Virginia on data center development. This in-depth report offers a detailed examination of Virginia's pivotal role in the burgeoning data center market, positioning it as a crucial pillar in the ongoing digital revolution.

In today's rapidly evolving digital economy, data centers serve as the backbone for diverse industries, facilitating essential data storage, processing, and management. LandGate's analysis reveals that the data center market is poised for significant growth, with power capacity expected to double by 2029, reflecting an impressive growth rate of 51.4% over the next decade.

"Ashburn is often dubbed as the 'Data Center Alley.' Virginia has established itself as a major hub for data centers across the United States. The state's wealth of land, robust infrastructure, reliable power supply, and favorable economic conditions continue to attract numerous data centers annually," says Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate.

LandGate's data highlights Virginia's dominance, hosting over 420 data centers across colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise projects. Remarkably, Virginia accounts for over 35% of all known hyperscale data center projects worldwide, underscoring its leadership in data storage resources across the nation.

The white paper is an essential resource for investors and developers looking to capitalize on this thriving market. It provides valuable insights into the factors driving Virginia's growth, the state's competitive advantages, and the future opportunities within the data center sector.

Key Highlights Include:

Virginia's role as a major data center hub within the United States .

role as a major data center hub within . Projected growth of data center power capacity in Virginia , doubling by 2029.

, doubling by 2029. Factors contributing to Virginia's dominance, including land availability, infrastructure, and economic conditions.

