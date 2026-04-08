Landis+Gyr completes divestiture of EMEA business

CHAM, Switzerland, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, today announced the successful completion of the divestiture of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business to AURELIUS.

The transaction, which was announced in September 2025, has now closed with economic effect as of March 31, 2026, end of day, following the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. As a result of the transaction, AURELIUS has acquired Landis+Gyr's EMEA operations, encompassing the full metering portfolio for residential electricity, ICG electricity, gas, thermal and water, as well as the related integrated software and services solutions, together with five production sites and approximately 2,800 employees across the region.

"The completion of this divestiture marks a significant milestone in Landis+Gyr's strategic transformation, sharpening our focus on the Americas and Asia Pacific regions, where we hold leading market positions and see accelerating demand for higher–value software, services and grid–edge intelligence solutions. The transaction ensures continuity for customers and employees in EMEA, while enhancing long–term value creation for all stakeholders," said Peter Mainz, CEO of Landis+Gyr.

Landis+Gyr intends to return the proceeds from the transaction to shareholders through the share buyback program which was launched in October 2025, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 3,500 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

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