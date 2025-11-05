Landis+Gyr Positioned as a Leader in Utility Meter Data Management Systems by IDC MarketScape Report

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) is recognized as a Leader in the recently released IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Utility Meter Data Management Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment Utility Meter Data Management Systems for 2025 (October 2025, IDC #US52984625)

With more than two decades of experience supporting utility AMI data applications, Landis+Gyr continues to expand its software and services capabilities to support many of the largest advanced metering deployments in the world.

The IDC MarketScape report assesses MDMS providers through the IDC MarketScape model, providing a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the characteristics that highlight each vendor's MDMS product and service offerings. This evaluation uses a comprehensive framework and parameters chosen to gauge both short-term and long-term success in delivering and supporting MDMS software to utility customers.

The Landis+Gyr MDMS use of open standards for integration, multi-commodity and multi-tenant configurations and key application extensions, such as SmartData for Outage Management, are noted in the report.

"Landis+Gyr's long term commitment to providing a robust, feature-rich MDMS platform that adds value to utility AMI systems is well understood in the industry," said Amith Kota, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Landis+Gyr. "The IDC MarketScape report encompasses a variety of factors most important to utilities in assessing a technology provider's ability to deliver ongoing innovation and support. We're proud to be named as a Leader in this category."

Landis+Gyr's MDMS software supports some of the largest advanced metering programs in the world. Landis+Gyr MDMS is currently used by utilities to process data from over 87 million licensed endpoints across 20 states and nine countries. The MDMS complements Landis+Gyr's connected platform of intelligent devices and software applications for utility IoT networks, while providing a secure platform for advanced meter-to-cash processing and operational activities for today's AMI solutions.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of smart energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

