Peabody Municipal Light Plant and Landis+Gyr Agree to Contract for Advanced Metering and Smart Grid Services

The utility is deploying Landis+Gyr's next generation Revelo® platform to better manage clean energy projects and enable customer engagement

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) and Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) have agreed to a contract that will bring the benefits of intelligent grid management to PMLP's 27,000 electric customers on the outskirts of Boston.

The third largest municipally owned electric utility in Massachusetts, PMLP is installing Landis+Gyr's Revelo grid sensing AMI technology utilizing the Gridstream® Connect RF Mesh IP network to support efficient and flexible communication across its service territory.

"Our grid modernization project is designed to integrate new energy resources, while expanding energy management options for our customers," said Joe Anastasi, General Manager at PMLP. "This technology supports initiatives to continually modernize our communications network, improve system functionality, and add public EV charging infrastructure, additional solar generation and energy storage. The real-time processing of grid edge data that Revelo provides is a significant benefit for situational awareness and load disaggregation to help manage demand and maintain reliability."

In addition to adding AMI 2.0 functionality, PMLP is working to enhance electric vehicle charging options for customers, adding energy storage to help reduce peak power costs and reduce stress on the network while supporting clean energy options.

"PMLP is focused on solving some of the most pressing energy supply and demand challenges the industry is facing," said Mark Ortega, Director of Distribution Sales at Landis+Gyr. "Revelo's grid edge intelligence capabilities serve as a foundation for improved energy management and reliability."

Landis+Gyr's Revelo platform provides traditional AMI functionality along with continuously streaming high-resolution data to the edge intelligence processor to detect and identify loads and anomalies on both sides of the meter. Additionally, it is available to run on RF Mesh IP, Wi-SUN protocol and omni-carrier cellular or private LTE network.

About PMLP

Peabody Municipal Light Plant is a not-for-profit- electric utility owned by its customers. PMLP is dedicated to providing safe, reliable electricity and high-quality service at the lowest possible rates. The PMLP serves all of Peabody and a portion of Lynnfield (an autonomous subdivision of the City of Peabody). With approximately 27,000 customers, PMLP is the third largest of 40 municipal electric utilities in the Commonwealth. Its power supply comes from a variety of sources throughout the Northeast, including two generators in Peabody owned and operated by PMLP. This local generation supports the regional power grid but also serves as an emergency backup for our customers in case of a grid failure.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of smart energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

