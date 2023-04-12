Landis+Gyr Will Provide Advanced Metering Technology for EPCOR Water Meters in City of Edmonton

EPCOR will deploy AMI modules for approximately 270,000 water meters using Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect network

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) has signed a contract with EPCOR Water to provide AMI technology and related services for water meters in the City of Edmonton.

The agreement includes RF Mesh Series 5 water modules for water meters, software upgrades and implementation of advanced network security. A component of the Gridstream® Connect platform, the water modules will operate on the utility's existing RF mesh network, which currently supports about 435,000 advanced electric meters. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Gridstream Connect provides utilities with a flexible platform to connect intelligent devices, such as smart meters, streetlights, load management and distribution sensors, for measuring and monitoring energy and water resources.

"With Gridstream, EPCOR is able to leverage its electric network and operating system to extend AMI to their water customers," said Chuck Yechout, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. "Our AMI solution for water not only supports advanced capabilities such as leak detection, reverse flow, and tamper detection, but it also provides flexible installation options to best fit the needs of the utility."

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 75 employer, and is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

