Landis+Gyr's Revelo™ Brings Pattern Recognition and Machine Learning to the Edge of the Grid

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) is presenting the latest advancements in grid edge intelligence with the introduction of its Revelo metering platform at DISTRIBUTECH 2020 in San Antonio this week. With the Revelo release, Landis+Gyr is changing the way utilities visualize the quality of power delivery at the edge of the grid, enabling them to manage energy more proactively.

Combining edge computing with Landis+Gyr's proven grid metering technology for waveform data capture, Revelo enables utilities to develop real-time pattern recognition of energy delivery. Over time, machine learning in the meter will provide immediate feedback to quickly identify fault conditions and provide proactive safety alerts. Ultimately, this will support the growth and integration of otherwise disruptive distributed energy resources.

"Utilizing event recognition and pattern matching algorithms applied to high resolution metrology data from Revelo meters, it will be possible to both detect and categorize a variety of grid faults to quickly understand the cause and location. This is just one example of how sophisticated data sampling, combined with edge computing, can transform utility operations," said Tim Weidenbach, Chief Product Officer at Landis+Gyr.

To realize the full capability of the Revelo platform, Landis+Gyr has partnered with cutting-edge companies that are transforming how distribution systems are managed and how consumers are served with high-value, real-time energy management solutions. Over the past year, Landis+Gyr has been working with Utilidata and Sense to ensure Revelo has the data sampling, edge computation, and networking needed for grid and consumer-facing applications.

"The key to modernizing and optimizing the electric grid is to match intelligent hardware with innovative software," said Jess Melanson, President and COO of Utilidata. "Advanced metering must become a core operational platform to help manage an increasingly complex, decentralized, clean, and customer-centric grid. The Revelo platform has the advanced capabilities to make this a reality, enabling real-time, distributed data analysis, predictive modeling, and substation-to-meter optimization. We are thrilled to have teamed up with Landis+Gyr to make great strides towards realizing this future."

Sense CEO Mike Phillips commented, "We've found that the key to engaging consumers with energy is to give them a detailed, real-time view of what is going on in their home. This requires functionality that was not previously available on AMI meters, like high-resolution waveform data, significant edge computation, and low latency networking. These features are now available on the Revelo metering platform.

"We're excited that our partnership with Landis+Gyr has created a path for us to provide our software solutions for this next generation of utility meters, providing the full Sense consumer experience with no need for additional hardware in the home," Phillips concluded.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com .

About Utilidata®, Inc

Utilidata®, Inc., an energy software company backed by leading venture capital firms, is the industry leader in energy grid optimization. The company's patented technology captures real-time signals from the electric grid and provides actionable insights to save energy, integrate distributed energy resources, and better detect grid anomalies. The company is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit http://www.utilidata.com (http://www.utilidata.com) or follow @Utilidata on Twitter.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to make all homes intelligent by keeping people informed about what's happening in their homes, and helping to make them safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including checking what time their kids get home, monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running or doors open and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

