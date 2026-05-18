Landline, Massport Partner to Launch North America's First Off-Airport Security Checkpoint for Boston Logan

Logan Airport Remote Terminal at Framingham creates a new front door to Logan, extending the airport directly into the communities it serves

BOSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landline today announced a partnership with Massport to power and operate the Logan Airport Remote Terminal at Framingham, North America's first off-airport security checkpoint, marking a new chapter in how major hub airports can grow capacity without pouring more concrete.

The Logan Airport Remote Terminal at Framingham, a Massport facility powered by Landline, where Delta and JetBlue passengers check in, drop bags, and clear TSA security before traveling directly to their gate at Boston Logan.

The new Logan Airport Remote Terminal in Framingham, Massachusetts — introduced by Massport as part of its long-term strategy to expand access to Boston Logan Airport — allows passengers flying on Delta Air Lines or JetBlue Airways to check in for their flight, drop their bags, and clear TSA security closer to home before traveling directly to the airside gate area at Logan. The facility effectively becomes another secure front door to Logan, shifting traffic away from roadways, terminals, and security lines while making travel more seamless for passengers across the region.

As top airports across the country manage growing passenger demand — U.S. airports welcomed one billion passengers in 2025, with annual throughput expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2040 — Landline offers a new model: more front doors to the airport, not just a bigger one. By integrating passenger check-in, baggage handling, and TSA-screened transport into a seamless extension of the airport, Landline's operating model makes it possible to expand airport capacity in ways that are faster, more cost-effective, and directly connected to the communities airports serve. Every passenger who starts their journey in Framingham is one less car at the Logan curb, one less person in the terminal security line, and one less pressure point inside the airport.

For travelers, the experience is closer to private air travel, democratized. Park closer to home, check your bags, clear TSA security, and let someone else handle the traffic. Passengers travel directly to the secure side of Logan and arrive ready to board. Security meets the same standard as Logan's main checkpoints — passengers are screened by TSA using federally approved procedures; the only difference is where that screening occurs.

Travelers can book the Framingham service at massport.com/remoteterminal. Passengers flying Delta will be dropped off airside at Terminal A Gate A18 and passengers flying JetBlue will be dropped off at Terminal C Gate C8.

"People love traveling — they just hate everything it takes to get there," said David Sunde, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Landline. "The traffic, the parking, the lines, the chaos — all of those little uncertainties add up to a real headache before you ever reach your seat. We built Landline to fix that. With the Framingham facility, we're not just building a bigger front door to Logan — we're building a new one, closer to where people actually live. Massport had the vision to see that the airport experience doesn't need to be confined to a single footprint anymore, and together we're taking the first step toward a future where the airport is directly connected to the communities it serves."

The program is being advanced in coordination with the Transportation Security Administration, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue Airways to ensure full compliance with federal security requirements.

About Landline

The Landline Company is building the infrastructure that extends the airport beyond its traditional footprint. By moving check-in, baggage handling, and security screening closer to where people live, Landline enables seamless, door-to-gate journeys and creates new front doors to the airports it serves.

Today, Landline operates across North America with partners including American Airlines, Air Canada, and Sun Country Airlines, and has carried more than one million passengers. This summer will be Landline's largest schedule ever, with roughly 175 daily departures. Landline is transforming the airport from a single location into a distributed network — directly connected to the communities it serves.

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SOURCE The Landline Company