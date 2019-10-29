Landmark Credit Union Adds Industry Veteran, Mark Kennedy, To Executive Leadership Team

"Providing our members with affordable, sustainable access to credit is an important tenet of Landmark's commitment to serving as a trusted financial partner," explains Jay Magulski, President and CEO of Landmark Credit Union. "Adding a leader of Mark's caliber to our team elevates our ability to provide innovative consumer lending solutions for our members evolving financial needs. Mark's mission driven outlook and focus on people development, process excellence and effective change leadership has contributed to a proven track record for success and uniquely qualifies him to oversee the full breadth of our consumer lending products and services."

Mark brings more than 27 years of progressive financial services expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Landmark, Mark held the Chief Lending Officer position at Summit Credit Union. Mark has also held leadership positions with increasing levels of responsibility at financial institutions in Wisconsin and Illinois including Associated Bank and First Midwest Bank. He has focused his career on all aspects of consumer and business lending including sales leadership, underwriting, credit risk management and compliance.

"I'm excited to be apart of a growing organization that remains steadfastly focused on serving it's membership," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Lending Officer, Landmark Credit Union. "Landmark has a long history of providing the communities it serves with quality, affordable loan products and services. I'm looking forward to guiding my teams through changes that will enhance the member experience and build on Landmark's tradition of success."

"Mark is off to a fast start in his new role," concluded Magulski. "His insights and leadership are already having a positive impact on a number of change initiatives. I am confident that our members will continue to benefit from having an accomplished leader such as Mark overseeing this important segment of our business."

Landmark Credit Union has $4.2 billion in assets and more than 690 employees, who serve over 350,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

