Landmark Credit Union Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for new Muskego, Wisconsin Branch

"Our new branch will allow us to more directly deliver our brand of financial services to this robust and growing community," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"As an active member in the community, Landmark will be making a donation to the Muskego Food Pantry," said Magulski.

The Muskego branch will also have a food donation barrel for community members to easily drop off items that are most-needed by the Muskego Food Pantry which includes non-perishable food and toiletry items like soap, shampoo and toilet paper. Donations may be brought in to the branch through the end of May.

A grand opening will be held on Saturday, April 21 where community members can check out the branch's amenities, including a new architectural style, teller pods and a welcoming atmosphere while enjoying some light refreshments. Individuals and families are encouraged to attend and meet Landmark's mascot, Blinky the Lighthouse, as well as receive a free gift during their visit.

Landmark Credit Union is Wisconsin's largest credit union, with $3.6 billion in assets and over 600 employees, who serve over 300,000 members at more than 30 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

