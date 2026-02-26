Landmark Credit Union Exceeds Campaign Goal, Raising $66,207.60 to Aid Children's Wisconsin Research and Treatments

Special event recognized campaign success and fundraising impact

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union is proud to announce the continued success of its annual Chain of Hearts campaign. This year's campaign exceeded its goal once again, raising $66,207.60 in support of Children's Wisconsin, a Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Funds raised will aid research and treatments for children facing challenging diseases.

"Giving back to the communities we serve has always been central to who we are at Landmark," said Tim Mackay, president and CEO of Landmark Credit Union. "The continued success of our Chain of Hearts campaign reflects the generosity of our members and our shared commitment to supporting Children's Wisconsin, an organization that makes a monumental impact on the lives of children and families in our community."

From Jan. 29 through Feb. 21, Landmark encouraged community members to purchase paper links for $1 and hearts for $10, with every dollar donated benefiting Children's Wisconsin. Paper links and hearts from the campaign were proudly displayed in Landmark branches, serving as a visual reminder of the collective generosity behind the campaign and Landmark's long-standing philosophy of "people helping people."

"My son was born with a condition that led us to spend a significant amount of time at Children's Wisconsin. Through that journey, we experienced firsthand the compassionate, life-changing care provided by their wonderful teams," said Nick Hudzinski, mortgage loan offer at Landmark Credit Union. "Children's Wisconsin means so much to me, both personally and professionally, so challenging the Landmark team to rally alongside members and the community to reach a fundraising goal feels right. I am truly blown away by the community's ongoing support."

A special event was held today at Landmark Credit Union's Corporate Office to commemorate the success of this year's campaign. As part of his fundraising challenge, Hudzinksi fulfilled his promise of having the sides of his head shaved by Mackay. A representative from Children's Wisconsin then sprayed Hudzinski's hair blue, the primary color shared by both Children's Wisconsin and Landmark.

Members of the community are encouraged to further support the cause by purchasing tickets and attending the Milwaukee Admirals charity game on March 1. Three dollars from every ticket sold will directly support Children's Wisconsin. During the game, Landmark will present a check to hospital representatives, sharing the total amount raised from this year's campaign.

To purchase tickets to the Admiral's Annual Children's Wisconsin Charity Game, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/Annualchildrens247.

About Landmark Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Landmark Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that's focused on serving its members by delivering great rates and low fees, providing personal service and investing in improved member experiences. Landmark Credit Union has more than $7 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 400,000 members and 1,000+ employees. For more information, visit landmarkcu.com.

