Landmark Credit Union raises over $47k for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

The "Link Up For Children" campaign is a national effort which credit unions across the country participate in. All donations go directly to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital within their local community, with the funds raised by Landmark Credit Union benefiting Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

"We are pleased to join with hundreds of credit unions and thousands of credit union members throughout the United States in this worthy cause," added Mr. Magulski.

Nationwide, credit unions have raised over $170 million for the Children's Miracle Network Campaign since the program began in 1996.

Landmark Credit Union is Wisconsin's largest credit union, with $3.7 billion in assets and more than 600 employees, who serve over 300,000 members at 31 locations throughout southern Wisconsin.

