Landmark Credit Union raises over $47k for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

Landmark Credit Union

09:11 ET

NEW BERLIN, Wis., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of their credit union members and associates, Landmark Credit Union raised more than $47,000 for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin through the Children's Miracle Network "Links" campaign. During the "Link Up For Children" campaign, associates sold paper "Links" and "Hearts" at each of Landmark's branch locations.

"We are so grateful to our members and associates for generously supporting this year's "Link Up For Children" campaign," said Jay Magulski, Landmark President and CEO.

Landmark Credit Union presented a check for $47,953.77 to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin on Friday, April 27. The funds were raised by Landmark members and associates through the Children’s Miracle Network’s “Link Up For Children” campaign. Pictured L-R: Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Credit Union; Colleen Myers, Events Coordinator, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin; Jim Reichart, Vice President of Marketing, Landmark Credit Union.
The "Link Up For Children" campaign is a national effort which credit unions across the country participate in. All donations go directly to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital within their local community, with the funds raised by Landmark Credit Union benefiting Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

"We are pleased to join with hundreds of credit unions and thousands of credit union members throughout the United States in this worthy cause," added Mr. Magulski.

Nationwide, credit unions have raised over $170 million for the Children's Miracle Network Campaign since the program began in 1996.

Landmark Credit Union is Wisconsin's largest credit union, with $3.7 billion in assets and more than 600 employees, who serve over 300,000 members at 31 locations throughout southern Wisconsin.

 

