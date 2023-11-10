Landmark Film for Teens Left Behind After Suicide Loss is First Ever National Resource for Young People in Voices of Their Peers

"Talking OutLOUD: Teens & Suicide Loss, A Conversation" To Debut on November 18.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking OutLOUD: Teens & Suicide Loss, A Conversation, a film featuring teens who've lost a parent or sibling to suicide, will debut on Saturday, November 18, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day -- created after a 1999 Senate resolution introduced by Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, who lost his father to suicide.

Every year in the United States, nearly a million teenagers lose someone to suicide. "When my brother Stephen took his life in 1993, there was nothing out there for my teenaged brother and sister in the voices of other teens," says the film's executive producer Joanne L. Harpel, one of the world's leading experts on suicide bereavement and president of Coping After Suicide and Rethink The Conversation. "It's been thirty years and it's still true. Talking OutLOUD: Teens & Suicide Loss, A Conversation will finally fill that void."

Talking OutLOUD was directed by Geoffrey Cantor, a former social worker and classically trained actor best known as Ellison in Marvel's Daredevil. Geoffrey and Joanne met at Amherst College in the 80's and went on to collaborate professionally to raise awareness around suicide as a serious public health issue. "There is significant attention around teen suicide, but the experience of teens left behind after a suicide loss is rarely discussed. We wanted to change that," says Cantor. "These kids shared things they'd never even told their own families. It took my breath away."

Talking OutLOUD will be available free of charge on YouTube and Vimeo, and at copingaftersuicide.com and rethinktheconversation.org.

About Coping After Suicide

Coping After Suicide offers guidance and support to individuals and families, educational institutions, faith communities, and workplaces across the country; and consultation on suicide bereavement and postvention for mental health clinicians, health care professionals, clergy, funeral directors, and educators.

About Rethink The Conversation

Rethink The Conversation creates unique programs that shift perspective around issues that have been tinged by stigma, misinformation, lack of attention, or indifference.

