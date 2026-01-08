Landmark Properties Announces 2025 Milestones

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of best-in-class residential communities, announced a series of milestones that underscore the company's continued success as the global leader in the student housing sector. Landmark closed 2025 with $15+ billion in assets under management and continues to set the standard for operational excellence and market leadership.

Landmark launched $2 billion in new development starts spanning ten major projects in 2025. This marks the most active year by volume of new student housing development in the company's history and reflects Landmark's commitment to delivering innovative, purpose-built student housing communities in key markets nationwide. As the industry's only truly vertically integrated organization, Landmark's in-house general contractor, Landmark Construction, reached a record of $4 billion in under-construction volume by year end 2025. Looking ahead, this robust pipeline paves the way for Landmark to lead the industry in development and construction volume for years to come.

"We applaud the entire Landmark Properties team," said Wes Rogers, Chairman and CEO of Landmark Properties. "Their steadfast commitment, sharp market insight, and hard work were key to another successful year as the student sector continues to evolve through a complex cycle that requires vertical integration, access to equity and debt capital, and market expertise that only fortress institutions like Landmark can deliver."

Solid Investor Network and Access to Capital Drive Velocity in 2025

Deep connections with leading institutional investment partners and continued strong fundamentals and performance within the student sector were important drivers in 2025. During 2025, Landmark closed approximately $3.5 billion in transactions across new student housing development, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and dispositions. This includes the largest single transaction in the sector this year – a portfolio transaction valued at over $1 billion. These milestones punctuate Landmark's prominence and leadership in the sector, as well as its ability to execute large and complex transactions that move markets and shape the future of the student housing industry.

Landmark continues to rapidly expand its base of equity investors and lenders. It also increased its diversified network of investor groups to 46 active investors, with several new partnerships forged in 2025. Similarly, Landmark continues to enjoy unrivaled access to debt capital, closing $1.4 billion in new loans across 19 distinct transactions. The firm currently enjoys a roster of 40 different lenders to its platform including 11 new lenders sourced in 2025.

Organizational Scale and International Expansion Highlight Corporate Growth

Landmark's UK expansion initiative continued to reach new heights in 2025. In central London, Landmark closed its first UK development project, the acquisition of a development site pedestrian to University College London, the UK's largest university. The company also continued to grow the UK based team and expand the pipeline of future development projects in key UK markets including Birmingham, Durham, and Glasgow.

Landmark's growth is reflected in its organizational scale, now comprising more than 1,600 employees and six office locations, including headquarters in Atlanta and Athens, Georgia, and a London office supporting the company's expanding UK team. In anticipation of future growth, Landmark strengthened its leadership team with several key C-suite promotions. Walt Templin was elevated to President and Chief Investment Officer; Jason Doornbos was promoted to the role of Chief Development Officer; and Art Templin was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Development and Construction. The installations allow leadership to focus on strategic expansion while driving the evolution of the student housing sector.

2025 Completions Grow Active Portfolio

In addition to the record setting development and construction start activity in 2025, Landmark also delivered six new student housing communities for Fall 2025 and completed a number of property acquisitions, adding more than 6,800 beds to its portfolio. These additions included large-scale ground-up developments in key university markets such as Los Angeles, California; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Storrs, Connecticut; Tallahassee, Florida; and Knoxville, Tennessee. The new communities feature a mix of high-rise, mid-rise, and townhome-style designs, each offering modern amenities and innovative layouts tailored to student lifestyles.

Awards and Accolades

Landmark was also recognized by several notable trade publications in 2025, topping industry rankings for the sector and winning several significant industry awards. These rankings and awards span categories in development, construction, marketing, and operations, underscoring the best-in-class vertically integrated approach that continues to fuel Landmark's success.

In Student Housing Business, Landmark ranked first on its Top Developers of Student Housing list and #5 Owner, #6 Manager on its Top Owners and Managers of Student Housing list. The company also came in at #7 on Multi-Housing News's list of 2025 Top Multifamily Developers – the only student developer in the top 10.

On Building Design + Construction's Giants 400 list, ranked by revenue, Landmark Construction took the top spot in Top 45 Student Housing Construction Firms of 2025 and the company came in at #13 on BD+C's list of Top 100 Multifamily Construction Firms of 2025. Landmark Construction was also ranked on Engineering News-Record's list of 2025 Top 400 Contractors, Top 600 Specialty Contractors, and Top 100 Green Design Firms and Contractors.

Multifamily Executive Magazine, Multi-housing News and Student Housing Business each awarded Landmark with industry awards in 2025. For Multifamily Executive's 2025 MFE awards, The Standard at Seattle was the winner in the Best Design & Development, Student category, while the advertising campaign "Cool Ducks Club" at The Standard at Eugene received a Merit Award in the Marketing & Advertising category.

Multi-Housing News' 2025 Excellence Awards honored Landmark in three categories: Best Marketing Strategy: The Standard at Dinkytown / "Gophers Give Back" Campaign; Best Operations: The Standard at Atlanta; and Transaction of the Year: The Standard at Syracuse. Landmark also received the Best Vendor/Operator Solution award for its integration with EliseAI at the Student Housing Business 2025 Innovator Awards.

