Landmark Study Finds PreTRM® Blood Test Reduces Earliest Preterm Births and Newborn Complications

Published in the journal PREGNANCY, the PRIME Study demonstrates significant improvements in neonatal outcomes with early risk screening and targeted interventions.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A randomized controlled trial of 5,018 women has found that a simple blood test, when paired with targeted interventions, can significantly reduce the risk of preterm birth and improve outcomes for newborns. The findings, published in PREGNANCY, the peer-reviewed journal of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, highlight the effectiveness of the PreTRM Test in identifying women at higher risk for spontaneous preterm birth and guiding preventive care.

Key findings from the PRIME Study include:

56% and 32% fewer babies were born before 32 and 35 weeks, respectively

20% fewer babies admitted to the NICU

Fewer health complications for newborns (20% reduction in odds of neonatal morbidity)

A NICU day was saved for every 4.2 patients screened

The PreTRM Test is a first-of-its-kind, personalized, non-invasive blood test that predicts the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic women carrying a single baby. In the study, women identified by the PreTRM Test as higher risk for preterm birth received daily vaginal progesterone, low-dose aspirin, and nurse-led care management, while lower-risk women and the control group received standard prenatal care.

"The PreTRM Test represents a meaningful step forward in how we identify and manage risk for preterm birth," said Dr. Brian Iriye, principal investigator for the PRIME study. "Today, many women who ultimately deliver prematurely would be considered 'low risk' by traditional criteria, and that gap is not acceptable. By quantifying a woman's biologic risk early in pregnancy, the PreTRM Test allows us to move beyond guesswork and implement a straightforward, low-burden, evidence-based care plan that supports her, protects her baby, and improves outcomes for the families we serve—while reducing the downstream cost and complications of being born too soon."

"These findings not only reinforce the strong results from the AVERT PRETERM Trial but also enhance our ability to build a robust, differentiated body of clinical evidence for the PreTRM test-and-treat strategy," said Zhenya Lindgardt, President and CEO of Sera Prognostics. "With preterm birth still impacting 1 in 10 infants in the U.S., our commitment extends beyond innovative technologies like the PreTRM Test to driving education, awareness, and equitable access to prenatal care. Looking ahead, we see a significant opportunity to transform maternal and neonatal health outcomes, setting a new commercial and clinical standard that delivers measurable value for patients, providers, and health systems."

The PreTRM Test and targeted interventions demonstrated a more effective and efficient strategy in reducing NICU admissions and length of stay than current standard care. When using the PreTRM Test and targeted interventions, the number needed to screen to prevent a single NICU admission was approximately 39 – as compared to 150 when using current standard care. Further, only about 4 women need to be screened with PreTRM and treated to prevent one day in the NICU. As PRIME excluded women with prior spontaneous preterm birth or premature cervical shortening at the time of enrollment, the study results illustrate the value of the test for patients at otherwise low overall risk of preterm birth and therefore not identified by current screening approaches.

The PRIME study included a diverse population with no significant differences in patient demographics in the control vs treatment arm. With birth complications and preterm birth disproportionately impacting certain populations, the PreTRM Test and targeted interventions offer a solution to improve outcomes for historically disadvantaged groups.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth—any birth before 37 weeks' gestation—is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. In the United States, more than one in ten infants is born prematurely each year, with significant long-term health and economic consequences.

About The PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM Test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM Test permits physicians to identify, during the weeks 18 through 20 of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth and its complications, enabling more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman's individual risk. The PreTRM Test is ordered by a medical professional.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. The company's PreTRM® Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test for early, individualized risk prediction of spontaneous preterm birth. Sera Prognostics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

