Sera Announces Publication Acceptance for PRIME Study

The PRIME study, one of the largest studies on preterm birth, has been accepted for publication by a medical journal following abstract presentation earlier this year

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics, Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that the findings of the Prematurity Risk Assessment Combined with Clinical Interventions for Improved Neonatal OutcoMEs (PRIME) study were accepted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

The PRIME study's abstract data was selected as a late-breaking abstract for podium presentation earlier this year at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting.

"We look forward to sharing PRIME manuscript data upon publication at upcoming medical meetings and through events with our research analysts," said Zhenya Lindgardt, President and CEO of Sera Prognostics.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. The company's PreTRM® Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test for early, individualized risk prediction of spontaneous preterm birth. Sera Prognostics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About The PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM Test is the only broadly validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM Test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM Test permits physicians to identify, during the weeks 18 through 20 of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth and its complications, enabling more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman's individual risk. The PreTRM Test is ordered by a medical professional.

