The new blockchain development platform helps scale and accelerate an organization's Web3 projects to empower all stages of founders and creators with an unparalleled portfolio of tools and resources

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Ventures , a strategic advisory firm that offers a unique combination of business development, custom events and global investment banking services, today announced the launch of Better Blocks , a new Web3 platform that provides a B2B suite of innovative products and tools that scale and accelerate an organizations' blockchain and NFT projects.

Landmark Ventures Launches “Better Blocks” a No-Code Web3 Development Platform Landmark Ventures

"Landmark's core values center around the idea of "better together," which inspired us to create a collaborative path to success in the fast-paced and highly competitive Web3 space," said Landmark Ventures Chief Metaverse Officer Nick Fontova. "Our team is dedicated to leveraging the metaverse to drive equity, transparency and inclusion, and with this launch, we're excited to help uplevel all stages of creators by ensuring security, ease of use and accessibility through our suite of free products."

Better Blocks' easy-to-use blockchain development platform supports Web3 creators by not only providing a portfolio of cutting-edge Web3 products but through fostering an open community of founders, visionaries and developers. The first tool of many offered is the " Spotlight Bot ," which helps automate the promotion of individual NFTs from within a collection across a variety of social media platforms to increase exposure, reach and visibility.

For more information about Better Blocks, visit https://www.betterblocks.io/ and follow on Twitter.

About Landmark Ventures

Landmark Ventures is the ultimate dealmaking platform. A leading investment bank, events platform and corporate advisory firm, Landmark has worked with hundreds of the top public companies, leading investment funds and growth-oriented private companies over the past 20 years. The firm specializes in deep market insights and extensive personal relationships across the enterprise software, cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT), industrial tech, artificial intelligence, sports, marketing tech, web3/blockchain and digital media sectors. A significant portion of these involve cross-border deals and relationships across the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. To learn more, visit landmarkventures.com .

Media Contact

Elle Welch

[email protected]

(423) 605-5553

SOURCE Landmark Ventures