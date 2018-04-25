Landmarks Illinois Announces 2018 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois

For this year's annual list of endangered historic properties, Landmarks Illinois is calling attention to sites throughout the state that represent unique parts of Illinois' 200-year history, in honor of the Illinois Bicentennial. The sites on the 2018 Most Endangered list help tell the story of Illinois' early beginnings to its more recent past. Many of this year's sites have also served as important community gathering spaces where vital social bonds and civic dialogue occurs.

"These endangered places still have value in providing a venue for personal connections, where we can get to know our neighbors and work together to solve problems," said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. "With some creativity, vision and committed investment, these endangered properties can be preserved and reused. Landmarks Illinois is here to help every step of the way."

The 2018 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois are (in alphabetical order by location):

The Forum , Chicago

, Chicago James R. Thompson Center , Chicago

, Second Church of Christ, Scientist , Chicago

, Chautauquas & Tabernacles, Des Plaines , Freeport and Shelbyville

, and Shelbyville State Fairgrounds , Du Quoin and Springfield

, and Varsity Theater Block , Evanston

, Evanston The Nite Spot Café , Fairmont City

, Fairmont City Central Congregational Church , Galesburg

, Galesburg Early Settlement-era Buildings , Geneva

, Geneva Kincaid Mounds , Massac and Pope Counties

, and Pope Counties Old Nichols Library , Naperville

, Naperville Rock Island County Courthouse , Rock Island County

, Rock Island County Stran-Steel House , Wilmette

Full descriptions and photos of each site are available on our website.

Since 1995, Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois has called attention to threatened historic sites in need of assistance in the form of responsible stewardship, creative reuse plans and/or advances in public policy. You can view past years' Most Endangered lists on our website.

