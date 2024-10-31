Landmaster Set to Showcase American-Made UTVs at 2024 Electrify Expo in Austin, Texas

News provided by

Landmaster

Oct 31, 2024, 11:43 ET

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmaster, the American manufacturer of utility task vehicles (UTVs), is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2024 Electrify Expo in Austin, Texas, taking place November 9th and 10th at the Circuit of the Americas. This year, Landmaster will showcase its latest innovations in electric UTV technology, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and versatile solutions for work and play.

Attendees at Electrify Expo will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the power and precision of Landmaster's American-made UTVs firsthand. Known for their rugged durability and advanced engineering, the Landmaster AMP vehicles (their electric UTVs) are designed to perform in the toughest environments, whether on the ranch, job site, or trail.

Visitors to Landmaster's booth will have multiple opportunities for hands-on engagement. They can demo the full lineup of Landmaster UTVs on a dedicated test track, experiencing firsthand the handling, performance, and unique features that set Landmaster apart. Additionally, attendees will have a chance to enter to win an AMP 4x4 UTV.

"We're excited to bring our American-built UTVs to one of the nation's leading EV expos," said Jeremy Gayed, CEO of Landmaster. "The Electrify Expo offers an exceptional platform to demonstrate how our electric UTVs meet the growing demand for sustainable off-road solutions while upholding the durability and quality that Landmaster is known for."

The Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle festival, drawing thousands of attendees who share an interest in the latest innovations in electric transportation. Visitors to Landmaster's booth will have access to vehicle demonstrations, product experts, and information on the company's broader sustainability initiatives, including its plans for future electric UTV models.

About Landmaster
Based in Columbia City, Indiana, Landmaster is a premier U.S. manufacturer of utility task vehicles that are renowned for their durability, innovation, and adaptability. With a deep commitment to American manufacturing, Landmaster serves customers across a range of industries, including agriculture, construction, and recreation.

CONTACT: David Piercy, [email protected]

SOURCE Landmaster

