Landmaster UTVs Announces Exciting Partnership with MXSports for the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmaster UTVs is thrilled to announce its partnership with MXSports for the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. This collaboration positions Landmaster as a key sponsor of the premier motocross series, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience the brand's cutting-edge utility vehicles firsthand.

Landmaster a key sponsor for MXSports for the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship Post this Landmaster UTVs - American Owned, American Made, Built For Work. Landmaster official sponsor for MX Sports Motocross Championship

Throughout the 2024 season, the Landmaster team will be present at all 11 Pro Motocross rounds, featuring a prominent display in the Sponsor Village at each event. Attendees can explore Landmaster's industry-leading Lithium-Ion AMP model lineup and the flagship L7 models, showcasing the innovative design, reliability, and performance that Landmaster is known for.

"We are excited to partner with the premier Motocross championship as this will certainly be a season to remember after Jett Lawrence's historic 22-0 season in 2023," said Andrew Flood, Zone Sales Manager at Landmaster. "This partnership allows us to engage directly with motocross enthusiasts and demonstrate the superior capabilities of our UTVs in an environment that values rugged performance and reliability."

Event Highlights:

What: 2024 Pro Motocross Championship

When:

May 25 : Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, Pala, CA



: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, June 1 : Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA



: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, June 8 : Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CO



: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, June 15 : High Point National, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA



: High Point National, High Point Raceway, June 29 : Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA



: Southwick National, The Wick 338, July 6 : RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, MI



: RedBud National, RedBud MX, July 13 : Spring Creek National, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN



: Spring Creek National, Spring Creek MX Park, July 20 : Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA



: Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, August 10 : Unadilla National, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY



: Unadilla National, Unadilla MX, August 17 : Budds Creek National, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD



: Budds Creek National, Budds Creek Motocross Park, August 24 : Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN

Where: Sponsor Village at all 11 Pro Motocross rounds

Motocross fans are encouraged to visit the Landmaster booth at any Pro Motocross event to see these exceptional UTVs in person and learn more about what makes Landmaster a leader in the industry.

Find Your Local Dealer: To locate your nearest Landmaster dealer, visit Find a Dealer.

Join the Landmaster Dealer Network: As Landmaster continues to grow, we are accepting new dealer applications in key markets. For more information on becoming a Landmaster dealer, visit Become a Dealer.

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and electric UTVs. They distribute to over 200 independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering purpose-built UTVs for work, hunting and outdoor fun. For more information, please visit www.Landmaster.com.

For more information on Landmaster UTVs and their products, please visit Landmaster.com.

Media Contact: David Piercy

Marketing Director, Landmaster

Phone: 800-643-7332 ext. 332

Email: [email protected]

For further details, visit Landmaster.com and the official Pro Motocross Partners page.

SOURCE Landmaster