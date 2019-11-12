Lands' End Celebrates 2nd Anniversary as the Official Outfitter of The Weather Channel Television Network

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family and the home, is celebrating the 2nd anniversary as the official outfitter of The Weather Channel television network. Lands' End and The Weather Channel continue to develop product innovations that withstand the world's toughest weather conditions.

As an authority in outerwear, Lands' End has crafted quality coats and jackets for more than 50 years. With deep industry knowledge and expertise, joined by experiential testing by The Weather Channel, Lands' End has developed outerwear pieces including the Super Squall 3 in 1 Jacket and Ultimate Waterproof Rain Jacket.

"The partnership with The Weather Channel has provided Lands' End specific, applicable feedback that we are able to incorporate into products we produce," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. "We are thankful for our partners at The Weather Channel, as together, we are able to grow and discover new ways to better suit our customers wherever they are."

From fierce winter blizzards to ripping tropical storms and everything in between, The Weather Channel is at the heart of it all, providing world-class first-hand weather forecasting. Utilizing feedback from these field reporter experiences, the Lands' End product design team successfully integrates new and improved features to better suit these situations. Product innovations developed by Lands' End for its outerwear include:

Three-layer waterproof, windproof, breathable fabric

Change from fleece to quilted nylon linings

Sealed seams and waterproof zippers

A three-point adjustable hood with brim

Gaiters inside the sleeves to shut the rain out

"We're excited to celebrate our partnership with Lands' End serving as our official outfitter of The Weather Channel," said Nora Zimmett, Chief Content Officer and EVP of The Weather Channel television network. "This partnership ensures that our on-camera meteorologists are wearing the best possible gear as they report live in the field through the season's toughest weather conditions."

In celebration of the 2nd anniversary of the partnership with The Weather Channel, Lands' End is offering 50% off full-price styles including all outerwear. To find more information and shop the entire Lands' End & The Weather Channel collection please visit www.landsend.com/theweatherchannel/.

About Lands' End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

About The Weather Channel:

Since its launch over 35 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. in 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2019, The Weather Channel was nominated for an Emmy for its coverage of its new Immersive Mixed Reality technology. For nine years in a row, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year".

SOURCE Lands' End, Inc.

