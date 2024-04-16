Landscapers, Contractors, and Dealers Can "Test Before They Invest" in Equipment in Equip Expo's 30-Acre Outdoor Demo Yard

One-of-a-kind experience found only at Equip Exposition in Louisville Oct. 15-18, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Demo Yard at Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, will be abuzz with activity October 16-18, 2024 at the Kentucky Exposition Center as thousands of landscapers, contractors and dealers try out the latest mowers, UTVs, compact tractors, chainsaws, leaf blowers, trenchers, skid steers, backhoes, and the other equipment that helps get jobs done efficiently and profitably.

"Here's the dirt on the Outdoor Demo Yard: it's the only place with 30 acres dedicated to giving landscapers, dealers and contractors the opportunity to dig, cut, trim, saw, drive and run equipment through its paces," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the show. "Equip is the best place to see and get a hands-on experience with the equipment of the future as the industry changes to keep up with regulations, customer demand, and new technology."

The Outdoor Demo Yard will be open:

Wednesday, October 16 from 12 pm - 5 pm

from Thursday, October 17 from 9 am - 5 pm

from Friday, October 18 from 9 am - 1 pm

Outdoor power equipment is an important investment for a landscaper, so being able to "try before you buy" is savvy. Kiser adds, "Equip helps our attendees make smart business decisions. After all, a landscaper and their staff will spend hours operating that equipment. If they need to carry it, the weight and feel have to be right. If they need to drive it, the maneuverability and features are important. Equip is the only place where you can get your hands on and operate so many different types of equipment all in one place."

As one of the largest annual trade shows in the country, Equip Expo drew a record-breaking 27,000 attendees last year and will again offer 1,000+ exhibits that cover 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space. The Outdoor Demo Yard makes Equip one of the most unique trade shows.

"This is where the manufacturers announce and show off new outdoor power equipment. From the toughest UTVs, to battery or electric equipment, to the fastest robotic mowers, it's all at Equip," says Kiser.

The popular UTV Test Track is returning, too. Attendees can drive and compare the latest vehicles while navigating curves, hills, rocks, and bumps. Attendees age 16 or older with a valid driver's license will be able to drive alongside a representative of the manufacturer who can answer questions about load capacity, features, price and more.

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.

Equip Expo Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0

Embeddable Video Overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOFrAUaS8R0

Video showing the Outdoor Demo Yard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HM0w0Rq2Qc

Video showing the UTV Driving Experience: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Rg6pmoH3E8

Additional Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

