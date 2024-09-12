Landscaping Services Market to Reach $401.4 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The landscaping services market growth is driven by rapid urban development, increased investment in residential and commercial properties, and the growing popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly landscaping practices. The rise in demand for customized outdoor living spaces and smart irrigation systems, along with the influence of lifestyle trends emphasizing wellness and green spaces, significantly boosted market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Landscaping Services Market by Type (Landscape & Garden Design, Construction & Landscape Management, Gardening Maintenance and Others), Service (Mowing, Cutting & Edging Grassy Areas, Trimming Bushes, Laying Sod and Others), End User (Commercial, Residential and Others), and Distribution Channel (B2B, Direct Sales, Retail Outlets, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the landscaping services market was valued at $267.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $401.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in trend of sustainable and eco-friendly practices, such as xeriscaping and the use of native plants, has driven demand for landscaping services as clients seek environmentally responsible options in recent times. Technological innovations, including smart irrigation systems and advanced landscape design software, have enhanced service efficiency and customization, attracting tech-savvy customers. The increase in popularity of outdoor living spaces, such as patios and kitchens, has encouraged more investments in landscaping. Moreover, public and corporate focus on wellness aspect has boosted interest in therapeutic landscapes and green office environments. Government initiatives promoting urban greening and biodiversity are also significantly contributing to market expansion by creating new opportunities for landscaping projects.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $267.1 billion Market Size in 2034 $401.4 billion CAGR 3.8 % No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments Covered Type, Service, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for outdoor living spaces

Rise in awareness of environmental sustainability

Advancements in landscaping technology

Increase in urban green space initiatives Opportunities Expansion into developing markets

Adoption of smart irrigation systems

Integration of eco-friendly landscaping solutions Restraints High initial costs of landscaping projects

Water usage restrictions in drought-prone areas

The landscape & garden design segment led the market in 2023.

By type, the landscape & garden design segment held the highest market share in 2023. The landscape & garden design projects tend to be more comprehensive and expensive, involving planning, design, and execution, which allows for higher value contracts. There is a rise in demand driven by increasing focus on aesthetics and outdoor living spaces, which encourages more clients to seek professional design services. Large-scale projects for businesses and public spaces contribute significantly to the global landscaping services market size. Well-designed landscapes often lead to ongoing maintenance contracts, providing recurring business to manufacturers operating in the market. Designers stay updated with the latest trends, which helps attract style-conscious clients. Moreover, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly designs adds further value to this segment. In addition, the integration of technology such as 3D modeling and visualization tools enhances service quality and client satisfaction, further cementing this segment's dominance in the landscaping services market.

The mowing segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By service, the mowing segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to its necessity and high frequency of demand. Lawns require regular maintenance, with mowing needed weekly or bi-weekly during growing seasons, which has made it a consistent service requirement for both residential and commercial properties. The recurring nature of mowing ensures a steady stream of business for landscaping companies, thus driving the demand for this segment. In addition, mowing is often the entry point for broader landscaping services, which allows companies to upsell other offerings. The service is relatively simple, as it requires minimal specialized skills or equipment, thus making it accessible to a wide range of service providers. Furthermore, the visual impact of a freshly mowed lawn significantly enhances property aesthetics, which makes it a priority for property owners and managers.

The commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023. Commercial end users have a high demand for landscaping services primarily to enhance their business environments and customer appeal. Well-maintained landscapes create a positive first impression, improving the overall aesthetics and professionalism of commercial properties such as hotels, corporate offices, retail centers, and public spaces. Other than aesthetics, landscaping can also contribute to environmental sustainability efforts, provide outdoor recreational spaces for employees and visitors, and comply with regulatory requirements. Moreover, a well-designed and maintained landscape can boost employee morale, productivity, and customer retention, which has made it a worthwhile investment for businesses aiming to create a welcoming and conducive atmosphere.

The B2B segment dominated the market in 2023.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2023. B2B sales are high in landscaping services primarily because businesses, municipalities, and property management firms require ongoing maintenance and enhancement of their outdoor spaces. These clients seek reliable, professional services to ensure their landscapes are well-maintained, aesthetically pleasing, and compliant with environmental standards. Long-term contracts are common in B2B relationships, providing steady revenue streams for landscaping companies. In addition, commercial clients often require specialized services such as hardscaping, irrigation systems, and seasonal plantings, which further drive B2B sales. The scale and complexity of these projects necessitate the expertise and resources that established landscaping firms can offer, positioning B2B sales as a major revenue driver in the landscaping services industry.

North America led the market in 2023.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The extensive urbanization of North America drives the need for attractive and functional outdoor spaces in residential, commercial, and public settings. The culture of homeownership and emphasis on property aesthetics further boost demand for landscaping services in the region. In addition, the diverse climate zones in the region also contribute to the demand, requiring specialized knowledge and services to maintain landscapes year-round. Moreover, environmental awareness and regulations promoting sustainable practices encourage the adoption of eco-friendly landscaping solutions, further stimulating market growth. All such factors create a robust market environment where landscaping services are essential for enhancing property value, improving quality of life, and meeting regulatory standards in North America.

Players:

TruGreen

Ruppert Landscape

Denison Landscaping.

Weed Man USA

Yellowstone Landscape

Gothic Landscape

Chapel Valley

ScottsMiracle-Gro

Lawn Doctor

Mainscape

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global landscaping services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In February 2022 , BrightView Holdings, one of the leading commercial landscaping services companies in the U.S., acquired Intermountain Plantings LLC, a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Salt Lake City to strengthen its presence in the western U.S.

, BrightView Holdings, one of the leading commercial landscaping services companies in the U.S., acquired Intermountain Plantings LLC, a commercial landscaping company headquartered in to strengthen its presence in the western U.S. In December 2021 , Green Landscaping Group of Sweden acquired Markbygg Anläggning Väst AB, a leading land and construction company based in Uddevalla, Västra Götaland to expand operations in western Sweden .

