LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 500 HOMESITES FOR A NEW COMMUNITY IN DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA

Dublin Centre will feature 500 High Performance single-family homes and townhomes spread across 50 acres

Landsea Homes bolsters presence in Bay Area's highly desirable East Bay with new ground-up master-planned community

DUBLIN, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential home builder, announced today it has acquired 500 homesites for a new master-planned community called Dublin Centre in Dublin, California.

"Today's announcement is a huge milestone for Landsea Homes as it marks our largest master-planned community in the Bay Area, supporting our growth for this important region as we create a highly desirable community of new High Performance Homes," said Tom Baine, California Division President, Landsea Homes. "We look forward to seeing all those who will call Dublin Centre home and live in their element for years to come."

Located in East Dublin, Dublin Centre will feature 500 homes of various product types including single-family detached and attached townhomes with traditional and modern architecture styles. Select floorplans will feature LiveGen™ suites, ideal for multigenerational living with first-floor bedrooms and optional kitchenette's that function as buyers see fit.

Pricing will be announced at a later date. Development is slated to begin this year and sales are expected to begin in late 2025.

Residents of Dublin Centre will enjoy a large community swim center and water park, as well as a central gathering area. The community is adjacent to a planned entertainment district, close to Grand Paseo public park, Emerald Glen Park, Fallon Sports Park and within walking distance to several highly rated K-12 schools. Local walking and biking trails abound including the Iron Horse Trail.

Every home at Dublin Centre will contain Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless access point, Wi-Fi enabled entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, a doorbell camera, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles and air pollutants, killing up to 99% of bacteria, allergens, and odor.

Dublin is a highly desirable East Bay city located in Alameda County's Tri-Valley region. It is located close to Interstate 580 and Interstate 680, roughly 35 miles east of downtown San Francisco, 23 miles east of downtown Oakland, and 31 miles north of downtown San Jose.

Living in Dublin offers residents an urban and suburban mixed feel, with plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks close by. The city is currently home to the headquarters for a multitude of companies including Sybase, CallidusCloud, Patelco Credit Union, Ross Stores, TriNet, Medley Health, and Arlen Ness Motorcycles, among others.

"Dublin is an ideal place to call home with its top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. Homes at Dublin Centre will provide buyers with a great overall quality of life," added Baine.

Landsea Homes communities currently selling in Northern California include Alameda Marina in Alameda, Verandah in Novato, and Blossom at Baldwin Ranch in Patterson.

For more about Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

