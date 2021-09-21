Landsea Homes Introduces Industry Leading 'Healthy Lifestyle' Features To Its High Performance Homes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today introduced new, included 'Healthy Lifestyle' features to its innovative High Performance Homes program. The new pillar focuses on air quality and respiratory health, and aims to improve well-being in the home through the inclusion of low VOC materials, the industry leading REME HALO® whole-home air purifier, and smart thermostats.

"Our innovative High Performance Homes led the industry in technological advances when we introduced them in 2019," said Peter Beucke, Corporate Vice President of Innovation and Sustainability, Landsea Homes. "These 'Healthy Lifestyle' features are just the latest example of how Landsea Homes remains at the forefront of providing homes that improve the lives of our homebuyers."

The 'Healthy Lifestyle' features and benefits include low VOC materials such as paint, carpet, insulation, and cabinetry. Smart construction features with low VOC materials, or chemical odors, help improve indoor air quality, and conscientious building materials are easier on long-term health as well as the planet. In utilizing low VOC materials, Landsea Homes aims to reduce overall levels of air pollution, indoors and out

To further improve air quality within homes, 'Healthy Lifestyle' features the REME HALO® whole-home air purifier. This state-of-the-art whole-home air purification system stands out in the home building industry with impressive health benefits. This cutting-edge technology reduces airborne particulates such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spore, and brings relief to those who suffer from allergies and other respiratory issues. It kills up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses, and removes lingering odors. It also eliminates sick bulding syndrome risks by reducing odors, air pollutants, VOCs, smoke, mold, bacteria and viruses, keeping families happy and healthy. It easily integrates with the home's standard HVAC system and only runs when the HVAC is running to save energy and save money.

Homes will also include smart thermostats, which alert homeowners when an air filter needs to be replaced. This keeps the air in the home clean without needing to set a reminder or mark a calendar.

The new 'Healthy Lifestyle' features are just one component of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes, which includes home automation, sustainability and energy savings.

For over six years, Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology, committed to sustainable building practices, and conducts a multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices that results in lighter environmental impact, fewer resource consumption, reduced carbon footprint, and now, improved overall well-being.

To view the Landsea Homes High Performance Home Interactive Virtual Experience and discover more about Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes, please visit https://landseahomes.com/hph.

