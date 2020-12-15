LandSouth Breaks Ground on Arrovista on Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor began construction on Arrovista on Park, an amenities-rich apartment community in Pinellas Park, Florida.

LandSouth is pleased to work again with LIV Development, the developer of Arrovista on Park luxury apartments, which will be located at 7950 Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park, Florida. This central location is minutes from award-winning beaches, Lake Seminole Park, downtown St. Petersburg and Clearwater, and several Fortune 500 companies.

With four-story, elevator serviced buildings, Arrovista on Park will offer luxury living with the highest quality finishes. Amenities include a resort-style pool with deck and pavilion, a sky lounge overlooking the Cross Bayou, clubhouse with fitness, dog park and pet spa, demonstration kitchen, lounges, and dedicated workspaces. Interior highlights include full height kitchen cabinets and tiled backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer fixtures, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets, and individual balconies.

LandSouth is committed to delivering best-in-class multifamily communities. To accomplish this, LandSouth will employ its unique, integrated construction approach to build Arrovista on Park. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven construction procedures, systems, and technology.

"It's always a pleasure to partner with LIV. LandSouth shares their commitment to deliver beautiful developments that offer the best for the residents and the community," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "Pinellas County continues to grow, and Arrovista on Park will provide residents a wonderful place to call home."

Charlan Brock & Associates is the architect for Arrovista on Park. Steve Morrill will lead the Arrovista on Park project team as project manager.

"Arrovista on Park showcases the best LandSouth and LIV have to offer and represents our commitment to excellence in multifamily developments. We're excited to bring Arrovista on Park to life," Steve Morrill, LandSouth Project Manager shared.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities through superior construction management and building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 20,000 units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use.

