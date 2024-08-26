LandSouth Breaks Ground on Authentix Spring Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground and started construction on Authentix Spring Hill, a garden-style apartment home community in Brooksville, FL.

The developer for Authentix Spring Hill is Continental Properties, and the project is scheduled for completion in Q2 2026.

"LandSouth is excited to work with Continental Properties on our first development together," stated Jason Cromer, LandSouth Vice President of Preconstruction. "The Spring Hill area continues to grow, and this project will provide unique living opportunities to future residents."

Jack Cannon will serve as the LandSouth project manager for Authentix Spring Hill, and Bobby Yates is the superintendent. The Preston Partnership LLC is the architecture firm.

Authentix Spring Hill will be an 11-building, 2-story development that offers a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three- bedroom options. There will be a total of 264 units with private ground-level entrances and balconies for select units. Residents will also enjoy amenities including a resort-style pool, community clubhouse, an outdoor grill area, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a leash-free dog park with a pet spa. The community is less than 25 minutes to Hernando Beach and 35 minutes north of the Tampa Airport.

"We're excited to get started on Authentix Spring Hill and add another successful Continental project to the Spring Hill area," shared Jack Cannon, the development's project manager.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Authentix Spring Hill. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida LandSouth has completed more than 30,000 multifamily units. For more information call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, 904.760.3182, or visit www.landsouth.com

ABOUT CONTINENTAL PROPERTIES

Continental Properties is a national developer and operator of rental home communities, retail, and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, Continental Properties has developed over 125 apartment communities encompassing more than 33,000 apartment homes in 19 states.

