LandSouth Breaks Ground on Integra Heritage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground and started construction on Integra Heritage Apartments, a high-end multifamily development in West Melbourne, FL.

Integra Land Company is the developer for Integra Heritage Apartments. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2025.

"LandSouth and Integra Land Company have a long-standing relationship building thirty developments together," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "We're excited to collaborate with them once again to build Integra Heritage Apartments and bring a new luxury multifamily complex to the fast-growing West Melbourne area."

The LandSouth project manager for Integra Heritage Apartments is Phil McBride. Danielle Hollenbeck will be the Construction Administrator, and Chris Barnard will be the superintendent. The architecture firm for Integra Heritage Apartments is Charlan Brock Associates.

Integra Heritage Apartments will be a garden-style development, with 10 four-story buildings and three carriage homes. The development will offer a total of 319 units. Residents will be able to choose from one-, two-, or three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 700 to 1,400 square feet. Residents will enjoy several amenities at Integra Heritage Apartments. These include a luxury pool with cabanas and hammocks, a dog park, and a pet station. Integra Heritage Apartments is close to several growing areas, including Melbourne Beach, Viera Town Center, and Orlando. The development is adjacent to the Space Coast Town Center, which includes Integra Station 2114, also developed by Integra Land Company and constructed by LandSouth.

"Integra Heritage Apartments will be a wonderful addition to the West Melbourne area," said the LandSouth project manager Phil McBride. "We're thrilled to work with Integra Land Company again on their newest development."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Integra Heritage Apartments. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182, or visit www.landsouth.com.

