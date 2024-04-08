LandSouth Breaks Ground on Livano Charlotte Harbor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground and started construction on Livano Charlotte Harbor, an upscale multifamily development in Port Charlotte, FL.

The developer for Livano Charlotte Harbor is LIV Development, and the project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

LandSouth is incredibly excited to again collaborate with our longtime partner LIV Development and get started on this exciting new development in the Port Charlotte area," stated James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO.

Mason Burk will serve as the LandSouth project manager for Livano Charlotte Harbor, Travis Hall will be the Assistant Project Manager and Charlotte Dempster will be the construction administrator. Blair Barkentin is the superintendent. Joyce Englander is the Division Manager. Charlan Brock Architects is the architecture firm for Livano Charlotte Harbor.

The Livano Charlotte Harbor will be a 7-building, 4-story development with 10 different floor plans ranging from 831 square feet to 1594 square feet and one, two, or three bedrooms. There will be a total of 333 units. Residents will also enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, pool, Livano Workplace with private offices available, Livano Marketplace featuring a community market, Trapeze Coffee bar, dog park, outdoor fire pits, grilling stations, pergolas for relaxing and socializing, onsite events exclusive for residents and a boat house.

"We're thrilled to work with LIV again and excited to bring a unique project with signature amenities to the growing Port Charlotte area," Mason Burk, the LandSouth project manager shared.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Livano Charlotte Harbor. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, 904.760.3182, or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT LIV DEVELOPMENT

LIV Development delivers a higher return on life through the development and operation of luxury Class-A multifamily communities across the United States. From concept to completion, LIV intentionally designs its properties with residents in mind, creating beautiful and innovative spaces that foster community. Livano, LIV's proprietary brand, connects residents with an unmatched, quality lifestyle that propels them to live richer, deeper, and fuller lives. Founded in 2006, LIV has developed more than 20,000 units with a total combined market capitalization of $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, LIV has regional offices in Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Tampa. To learn more, visit livdev.com.

CONTACT: Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182

SOURCE LandSouth Construction